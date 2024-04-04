My perfect weekend with actor and Tartuffe frontman Benjamin Chow





WHO: Actor Benjamin Chow, 34, is a household name in Singapore theater. He played the dashing and rebellious Bobby Strong in the Pangdemonium stage production of Urinetown (2019), and the writer Mitch Albom in Singapore Theater Company's (formerly Singapore Repertory Theatre) Tuesdays With Morrie (2020). For both roles, Chow was nominated in the Best Actor category at the Straits Times Life Theater Awards. He was also crowned Best Supporting Actor twice in 2016 for playing left-wing political leader Lim Chin Siong in The LKY Musical and again in 2018 for playing Prince Tun in Forbidden City: Portrait Of An Empress. Chow reprises his 2022 role as the charming conman Tartuffe in Wild Rices Tartuffe: The Imposter, playwright Joel Tan's adaptation of Molière's 17th-century French scam satire that earned five nominations at the 2023 ST Life Theater Awards . Tartuffe: The Imposter runs at Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan from April 4 to 28. Ticketing details can be found at str.sg/j8SE. My idea of ​​a perfect weekend is a cup of tea and balmy evenings, looking out at MacRitchie Reservoir from my window and slow walks to the nearby kopitiam for dinner. I live on a hill, so it's nice to get a little exercise going down and coming back up afterwards. Saturdays are also rehearsal days for us at the theater, so my day always starts with a quick set of stretching exercises to warm up the body and prepare me for the day ahead. Then I leave for work around 8:30, so I can grab a bite to eat before I start. For a budget meal, my favorite place is Beerthai House restaurant in Kitchener Road. I highly recommend the fried pork neck. Omote at Thomson Plaza is also a place I return to often, as it offers very good Japanese food at reasonable prices. For a fancier occasion, I'd go to Maduro's at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa for drinks and some jazz. It was lovely to catch up with the cast of the Tartuffe team, who are some of the best theater makers in the industry. From the first days of rehearsals, we have already discovered a new and refreshing way of approaching the work, of giving it more realism and depth.

