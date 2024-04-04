The 96th Academy Awards: A Critical Look at Hollywood's Biggest Night

Oscar Sunday is my favorite holiday.

I went all out for last year's Oscars, printing prediction cards and making movie-themed snacks (including bagels for Everything Everywhere All At Once, of course). I invited some friends over for a viewing party on the condition that you had to show up dressed as a character from a nominated film.

This year, confined to a dorm room, I watched the 96th Academy Awards in my twin bed without a costume, but still made my annual predictions.

Categories of actors

I correctly guessed both male winners, Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor and Cillian Murphy for Best Actor, confirming my assumption that Oppenheimer would take home both the nominations and the wins.

I was partly expecting and hoping that America Ferrera would win Best Supporting Actress, making up for Barbie's lack of recognition in categories like Best Director and Best Actress. When DaVine Joy Randolph's name was called, I was shocked, despite her winning the same category at the Golden Globes.

I wasn't the biggest fan of The Holdovers, an adorable film, but not as Oscar-worthy as some of my other favorites from last year, but Randolph's character, Mary Lamb, a grieving mother and cook , was the most redeeming and rewarding part of the film.

Being her first nomination and first win, I expected a snub for Randolph, but after her acceptance speech, I realized that no one deserved this win more than her.

For so long I always wanted to be different, and now I realize I just need to be myself, Randolph said while accepting her award.

My second shock was Emma Stone for best actress. I predicted it would go to Lily Gladstone for her performance in Killers Of The Flower Moon, and I couldn't imagine anyone other than Gladstone winning. Gladstone's portrayal of Mollie Burkhart was sickening and real. Her character is very reserved, but she manages to bring him to life with very little dialogue. His movements and acting choices are subtle, skillful and internal. The way she gradually descends into illness, even to the brink of death, is both intense and precise.

Not only did I consider Gladstone's portrayal of Burkhart the best performance of the year, but also one of the best of the decade and undoubtedly the best of his career thus far.

Although I loved Poor Things and thought it was without a doubt the best film of the year, nothing can compete with Gladstone. Stone's character development as the dynamic Bella Baxter was beautiful and radical in its themes of femininity, control, and sexual liberation. I predicted that if the prize didn't go to Gladstone, Stone would take it home.

I think Stone also believed it would go to the Killers star. Addressing her fellow nominees, she said they all shared the award, pointing to Gladstone.

Not to mention, if Gladstone had won, she would have been the first Native American actress to win the award. His snub left me heartbroken.

Technical categories

Among the technology awards, I guessed two correctly: costume design and original screenplay.

Poor Things won the costume award, which it richly deserved. Bella Baxter's wardrobe is particularly tailored with ruffles, layers, pastels, sheer fabrics and dramatic puff sleeves. The costume design adds to the already surreal world Baxter inhabits. His consciousness itself is already strange, but his Victorian style that shamelessly takes up space accentuates it.

The French film Anatomy of a Fall won for its original screenplay. Anatomy was one of my favorite films of the year and introduced me to one of the most talented actresses of awards season, Sandra Hller, who also starred in the nominated film The Zone Of Interest.

The storyline was one of Anatomy of a Fall's greatest strengths, as some parts are very slow. The film acts as both a murder mystery and a courtroom drama, showcasing writer-director Justine Triet's ability to write effective dialogue for both genres.

Especially in the courtroom scenes, Triets' monologues take control. She writes in French, German and English with equal skill. Another monologue, spoken by Hllers' character, went viral on TikTok for both its writing and performance.

You are not a victim! No way! Hller yells at her husband. Your generosity hides something dirtier and meaner. You are incapable of facing your ambitions, and you blame me,

Other notable achievements in technical categories include winning The Zone Of Interest award for sound design. Facing the monster that is Oppenheimer, where the infamous atomic bomb test scene could have been heard in nearby theaters by fans watching Barbie, it seemed that another Oppenheimer victory was inevitable.

Areas the sound was new and revolutionary. Sound designers Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn were able to use their talents to convey proximity with muffled gunshots, screams, fear and anticipation by opening the film with rapid whispers and eerie string instruments.

Poor Things beat out the expected winner, Barbie, for production design. Director Greta Gerwig created a realistic Barbieland with her design choices, causing a global shortage of pink paint. However, Poor Things was further along in this world-building, creating a Dali version of London, Lisbon, Alexandria, Paris and the ocean. These real cities are a dream in the film, like a void between our world and Baxters.

Best Film: A call for recognition beyond blockbusters

Oppenheimer was a polarizing achievement, but undeniably masterful in filmmaking and practical effects. Christopher Nolan knows how to make a good movie, I can admit that. Anyway, I'm such a fan of blockbuster movies.

Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies, or 50 $4 million movies, American Fiction writer and director Cord Jefferson said in his acceptance speech .

I would much rather see the 2025 Oscars filled with beloved actors and low-budget films than awarding multi-million dollar productions over and over again.

Wes Anderson received his very first Oscar for his live-action short film, The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar, although he has consistently made high-quality, stylistic and charming films since his debut Bottle Rocket in 1996.

Barbie was a great success, but I much prefer Gerwig's earlier works, like Little Women and Lady Bird, before she was given a huge cast of A-list actors, a bottomless budget, and a major sponsor in the person from Mattel.

I knew Oppenheimer would win Best Picture, it was one of the most expensive films nominated this year and Academy-beloved Nolan had yet to receive that award. I wasn't completely disappointed that the award didn't go to my less recognized favorites, but I can only hope that smaller films can get the recognition they deserve in future awards seasons.

