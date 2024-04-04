Schulz Bru's Second Annual Ritterfest Will Bring Medieval Flair to Knoxville | Entertainment

Friday, April 5 marks the return of Schulz Bru Brewing Company’s Ritterfest. The nine-day medieval-themed festival is the second annual festival of its kind, promising to bring a historic and fun look at the Middle Ages right to Knoxville's German Brewery. The event is meant to be for all ages and completely free. The only limit to good times here is the capacity which they must respect for safety reasons.

Beginning last year, Ritterfest was originally inspired by Schulz Brus' weekly movie nights during the summer. The 2001 film A Knights Tale, starring Heath Ledger, was among the films shown in 2022 and, ironically, it was something that got the festival ball rolling in the first place.

As jokes and what-ifs flew between the Schulz Bru teams, the idea of ​​bringing medieval madness, or at least some of it, to Knoxville began to seem more and more real. After finding Nashville Armored Combat and by scheduling the rest of the events with local artists, the stage was set.

“We just thought it would be a fun weekend and the response has been huge,” said Ben Oliver, sales manager at Schulz Bru. Knight battles and tournaments were our biggest events whenever they happened. We do them every two months now. It was cool to see the community that showed up too. This was not the normal crowd for us. There were so many people who were so grateful to have this event in Knoxville. We definitely felt like it was worth continuing.

The word “ritter” derives from the Germanic word meaning knight. The festival and those involved take their duties very seriously, and an in-house expert will undoubtedly help to reinforce this precision.

This year's version of Ritterfest is packed with events for all ages. Markets for local vendors will take place every day of the festival, with applications open on their website. Although the criteria are not strict, there is a tendency for items sold to adhere loosely to the theme.

Other events include ax throwing, tarot card readings, and other activities similar to those one might see at a Renaissance fair. Local musicians will also be in attendance, including a harpist and an Irish Celtic band to create the week's soundtrack for attendees. Oliver says one of his favorite activities is the costume contest, which plans to crown the king and queen of the festival this year. Another favorite and final farewell is a medieval disco.

Food and drinks are also a big part of what draws people to Schulz Bru every weekend, and Ritterfest is no exception. Porks and turkey legs are among the local dishes that will be provided by outside vendors, although specialties from the brewery itself will also be available. A medieval charcuterie board will be available, featuring large cuts of meat, cheeses and a local Ritterbread provided by The Tomato Head's neighbors. For drinks, the crew plans to bring back its award-winning Gratzer, a 100% wheat-smoked lager, as well as introducing Dinkel, another medieval recipe.

While there are plenty of breweries to spend a weekend at in the greater downtown Knoxville area, variety is always appreciated, and that's one of the reasons why an establishment as unique as Schulz Bru is the perfect place to do it. Rooted in history and a true staple of the Knoxville community, there aren't many places that offer such a varied and singular experience like this.

Having something a little different brought to people, especially a brewery perspective when we are a German establishment, can also give some authenticity to it all, said Christen Watson, events manager at Schulz Bru. Especially since it is such a big attraction and event rather than just stopping for a drink.

For history buffs or those just looking for a taste of new beers, Ritterfest promises to have something for everyone from April 5-14. More information and a full program of events can be viewed. found on their website.