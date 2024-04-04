



Adrian Schiller, known for his roles in British historical dramas Victoria And The last kingdom, was dead. He was 60 years old. On April 4, Scott Marshall Partners, the acting talent agency for more than three decades, confirmed Schiller's death in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “It is with the heaviest and saddest hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved client, Adrian Schiller, on Wednesday, April 3,” the statement begins. “He passed away far too soon and we, his family and close friends are devastated by this loss. His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details about his cause are yet available.” According to the agency, Schiller had recently returned from Sydney, where he was visiting the National Theater-production of the piece The Lehman Trilogy. He was eager to continue his international tour in San Francisco, the announcement said. Adrian Schiller performing at the Open Air Theater in Regent's Park on June 4, 2001.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, wrote a tribute to the star on the X cinema account. We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our company member and friend, Norris wrote. His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence in the company will be greatly missed. Her sister Ginny also posted to the cast account, Dear All. It's Ginny. I am very sorry to announce that our beloved brother Adrian passed away suddenly at home yesterday. He had so many dear friends – sorry to those of you learning about this here. We will say more about funeral and/or memorial plans in due course. Adrian Schiller as Mr. Cornelius Penge in “Victoria.”

Ginny added that the family is taking things one step at a time while offering support to Schiller's wife, Milena, and son Gabriel as they ponder the unimaginable. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Schiller was born on February 21, 1964, in London, England. His acting career spanned thirty years, with his on-screen debut in 1992. Main suspect 2 with Helen Mirren. He would continue his early career in television, appearing on shows including the BBC. Doctor Who and TV films such as Terry Pratchetts goes to the post office. Schiller has occasionally played film roles, most notably in the critically acclaimed 2015. The Danish girl and the 2017 Hollywood live-action adaptation of The beauty and the Beast. However, he was best known for his roles on ITV shows. Victoria as the royal family's footman, Mr. Cornelius Penge, and in BBC Two and Netflixs The last kingdom.

