Karan Johar calls for embracing originality and not trends in Bollywood





Filmmaker Karan Johar recently stirred the pot in Bollywood circles with a cryptic post on social media. Although he didn't explain it directly, his words seemed to point to prevailing trends in the industry, particularly the obsession with box office success and the tendency to follow what seems to be working at the moment. In his Instagram Stories, Johar urged designers to aim for substance rather than following fleeting trends. “If you want to think big, create something that really stands out. Don't just follow the crowd. Whether it's action, romance or chick flicks, let's not lose our conviction and originality in the pursuit of quick success,” he seemed to imply. Meanwhile, Johar is enjoying the triumph of his latest production, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', starring Sara Ali Khan. The film, set against the backdrop of India's Quit India movement in 1942, delves into the untold stories of bravery and sacrifice that marked the struggle for independence. Inspired by the remarkable journey of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, it pays tribute to the brave souls who fought for India's freedom, highlighting the famous and unsung heroes of the times. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' struck a chord with audiences, resonating deeply with its depiction of patriotism and sacrifice. Adding to this success, Johar's 'Yodha', starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, continues to attract audiences to cinema halls, proving that there is still room for original storytelling amid the clamor for fame at the box office. As Karan Johar subtly suggests, perhaps it's time for Bollywood to prioritize substance over superficial trends, reminding us that lasting success lies not in fleeting Instagram Reels but in timeless stories that capture the essence of the human experience.

