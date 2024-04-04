Entertainment
In a delightful twist, the Petaluma actor gets shipwrecked!
When it premiered at the Geffen Playhouse in 2008, the LA Times titled Donald Margulies Shipwrecked! An entertainment ; the Amazing Adventures of Louis De Rougemont (told by himself), a skillful and literate story transformed into a vaudevillian adventure.
Nathan Cummings, artistic director of Cinnabar Theater and upcoming star of Shipwrecked! has a more down-to-earth outlook.
It’s about returning to simple and accessible storytelling.
Cummings was last seen on stage during the 2017 season in Cinnabars' production of Neil Simons' The Odd Couple. During the pandemic, he took on what initially seemed like a very different role from acting when he accepted the job as artistic director of Cinnabars. Cummings, however, considers the two job titles to be more similar than different. When asked to elaborate, he said: Art directors and actors share a connectivity with people. These are two very creative professions.
He admits, however, that after working in the administrative wing of the theater world, showing up for rehearsals again as an actor was a different experience.
I feel like the iron man, he jokes. All my acting muscles need to be oiled. He thinks for a moment, And I only have one role!
Muscle pain is understandable.
Shipwrecked! is a marathon of theatricality. The play's four other actors (Kellie Donnelly, Andrew Patton, Amelia Bridgers and Trevor Braskamp) each play between eight and 15 different and unique characters. Some of these characters last a single line, and others require an actor to transform from a dock worker to the Queen of England in the space of a single line. Likewise, minimal decor elements should serve multiple tasks.
The use of theatricality necessary to pull off such a spectacle is why Cummings wanted to include it in the season.
There is something fantastic about theater, which is intrinsically theatrical, he smiles. He had originally wanted to direct the play, but Trevor Hoffman, associated with Cinnabar's upbringing and a well-known local actor/director, brought a vision to the play that Cummings loved. So Cummings stepped aside to let Hoffman direct the series.
He didn't expect to be asked to play Louis De Rougemont.
It was a happy coincidence, he said. Of course, for a performer who went from San Rafael High School to the Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts and then to the prestigious Sargents Conservatory of Theatrical Arts at Webster University before moving to New York and becoming an actor, this was not not like this It was his first rodeo during an audition for a play.
Initially, he planned to stay in New York, where he sought work in touring productions that took him to destinations such as South Korea and China. But in the years since he graduated, his parents moved to Petaluma and kept encouraging him to come see the cute little theater here.
Finally, during a visit home, Cummings gave in and went to Cinnabar.
I was amazed by the artistry, he said of that first visit. He was hired at Cinnabar in 2010 and has worked there ever since. Recognizing that his small town is interested in the arts, he nevertheless wants to do more for the broader community.
An artistic director's primary job is to serve his or her community as a whole, he said. To that end, he is always looking for ways to allow new people to join us. From choosing shows like this season's Dream House to better represent the Petaluma community as a whole to insisting that no child wanting to learn theater be turned away. , Cummings works hard to get the job done.
Luckily, being in this room gives him some time to focus on the art of storytelling.
It gave me a new life, he said of his return to the stage. At 6 a.m., I can focus on just one thing!
His excitement is palpable when he talks about the upcoming show.
We have noise! he says, noting that he's excited for people who have never experienced live sound effects. We are creating a storm with found objects!
Foley is an art form that can take years to master. Pair it with all the other elements in this room and the challenge of the room begins to become clear.
But for Cummings, it's worth it.
We're going to have student rates for some tickets, he said. Unlike most shows, which are usually aimed at children or adults, Shipwrecked!, with its emphasis on excellent storytelling, is an ideal play for families. Cummings notes that this would be a fantastic play to bring your 10-year-old and introduce them to theater.
There's another reason Cummings is so excited about this play being one of the very last to take place on the stage that has been home to Cinnabar since 1972.
Big transitions can be scary, but also exciting and daring, he said of the upcoming move. Shipwrecked! rightly so, it’s all of those things.
|
