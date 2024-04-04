Celebrity Supplement | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

Question : Where can I see the new movie “Road House”? As far as I know, it is not performed in local theaters. The original film with Patrick Swayze is one of my favorites. –DD
A: The remake of the 1989 cult classic isn't in your local movie theater. Instead, it's now available exclusively through Amazon's Prime Video streaming app. The new “Road House” stars Jake Gyllenhaal (“Brokeback Mountain”) as a former UFC fighter working as a bouncer at a bar in the Florida Keys. There's also a romance (as there was with Patrick Swayze and Kelly Lynch in the original), this time with a nurse played by Daniela Melchior (“Fast X”).
There’s also a lot of fighting – lots and lots of fighting. Gyllenhaal sports abs of steel as he takes on real-life UFC pro Conor McGregor, who plays a hitman in the film. Keep an eye out for another celebrity-turned-actor – Post Malone – as well as familiar actors like Lukas Gage (“The White Lotus”), Billy Magnussen (“No Time to Die”) and Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”). ).
According to an article on IndieWire, Amazon gave the filmmakers and Gyllenhaal the choice between a $60 million budget and a big screen release or an $85 million budget and a streaming-only release. They chose the latter option, which “usually means a larger initial salary for the filmmaker and their star(s).”
Question : Who is the current star of “The Bachelor”? In the advertisements it said he was a tennis player, but I didn't recognize him. –GW
A: Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old instructional tennis professional from Pennsylvania. He first appeared as a suitor on Charity Lawson's season of “The Bachelorette,” where he was a runner-up. Before that, he played tennis at West Chester University, where he majored in communications and media studies. He then moved to Hawaii, where he taught tennis before appearing on ABC reality shows.
Graziadei's final choice will have been revealed by the time you read these lines. Hopefully he's found true love, but if not, his newfound fame could lead him to a career as a television tennis commentator.
Question : I recently saw the actress who played Blair on “The Facts of Life,” and she hasn't aged at all. Is she still playing? — CS
A: Lisa Whelchel is best known for her role as the arrogant Blair Warner on the '80s sitcom “The Facts of Life.” She actually debuted the role in an episode of “Diff'rent Strokes,” but before that she was a Mouseketeer on “The New Mickey Mouse Club,” a series that aired in 1977.
Her acting career stalled for a while after “Facts” ended, but she enjoyed a resurgence about a decade ago with roles in several Christmas movies. Additionally, in 2012, she appeared as a contestant on the competitive reality show “Survivor: Philippines” and she currently hosts “Collector's Call” on MeTV channel. The new season on “surprising collections, fascinating collectors and exciting professions” begins on Sunday April 7.
