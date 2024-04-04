A Virginia-made film comes to the Winchester Theater and stars a local actor | Star of Winchester

Connect with us

Ryan Cudahy began writing the script for his latest film four years ago under the guidance of his therapist.

Facing various mental health challenges at the time, the Fredericksburg resident infused the script with personal experiences and reflections, a therapeutic practice that later became a successful project.

Every story someone writes, to some extent, is autobiographical, Cudahy, 29, said. You must always draw inspiration from what you know. We see the world through our own personal events.

The independent film titled Written by Mike premiered on March 3, marking the start of its tour to various Virginia theaters. Described by Cudahy as The Perks of Being a Wallflower Meet Before Sunrise, the romantic drama was made entirely in Virginia and features a predominantly Virginian cast.

Winchester resident Zack Almquist, 30, acquired his first film role when he was cast as a supporting character in Written by Mike. Although his lines are few, Almquist explained that his character's appearance marks a pivotal moment for one of the leads, which Cudahy corroborated, calling it very, very, very pivotal.

There will be a screening at the Alamo Drafthouse Winchester on April 21, which Almquist is looking forward to attending. He has already seen the production, but thinks it will be special to see his friends, family and wife watching it alongside him in their hometown, especially since it is his acting debut at the movie theater.

Supporting independent cinema is very important, Almquist said.

Every now and then we have these kinds of projects that come along, and I just hope more projects come along that way. A large part of the community has the demand for it. They want to see more.

Tickets are available for purchaseonlineand the trailer can be found on the film's websitethe Facebook page.

A portion of the proceeds from their Virginia tour will benefit the Region Ten Community Services Council, which is a mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse service based in Charlottesville.

The film includes both strong and emotional moments as it follows two young couples dealing with trauma, family issues, and mental and physical illnesses. Although many parts are based on Cudahy's life, he clarified that some aspects were embellished or created for the plot.

The overarching question is whether love alone is enough for a relationship to prevail in the face of difficulties, according to Cudahy.

We kind of leave it up to the audience to decide, the director said. The best movies start as soon as you walk out the door. They don't necessarily answer a question for you, but they build a question from what has already been answered.

It was these raw, passionate elements that piqued Almquist's interest when he saw a casting call on Facebook. Before this role, he began acting at Laurel Ridge Community College when the bug bit him, then graduated from George Mason University in 2020 with a degree in stage and screen acting.

Cudahy said the college graduate exploded [them] away during his hearing.

They made the film on a budget of $30,000 and shot it over 12 days, six weekends, in May and June 2023.

Funding came from three sources. After presenting the idea to his former boss, Cudahy named James Laughorn as executive producer and main source of financing. They also received a grant from the Virginia Film Office and were helped by a private donor, Martin O'Sullivan.

“I have always been a strong supporter and been on the front lines of bringing more films to Virginia and demonstrating what Virginia filmmakers are capable of,” Cudahy said.

He said he is working to improve film incentives across the Commonwealth, such as additional grants and tax incentives, which could attract more of the industry to Virginia and empower those already established there.

Although no scenes from Written by Mike were filmed in Winchester, that's something the Charlottesville native intends to change with future projects, some of which are already in the early stages of development.

Winchester is an upcoming location I want to film in and a wonderful location for production, Cudahy said, citing the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau as a key resource.

As for this 80-minute film, Cudahy said he's already heard more positive feedback than the 13 or 14 shorts and features he's helped create before.

The title Written by Mike will make sense to viewers once the credits roll, Cudahy promised. Despite frequent requests, it was not named that because the character of Mike is a reflection of the script's author.

Cudahy described the ending as bittersweet, saying it's something he's particularly proud of, but didn't reveal much otherwise.

As soon as people start watching the film, they can tell it's a very personal story, and those are often the best kinds of stories, Almquist said.

