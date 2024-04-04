Entertainment
How we made an audio drama starring a Hollywood legend
Pistachio is the latest audio drama from Lemon soap productionswritten by and featuring emerging Donegal talent Ultan Pringle.
It follows a series of telephone conversations between an American ex-grandmother (played by Hollywood star Piper Laurie) and her Irish grandson (played by Pringle).
Below, Ultan revisits the genesis of Pistachio, and his audience with the star of Carrie And Twin Peaks.
What's it like working with a Hollywood legend? For just one day? On Zoom? In confinement? Creepy.
What's it like working with a Hollywood legend who gave one of the most memorable horror shows of all time? Creepy !
What's it like working with a Hollywood legend who can tell you her first boyfriend was Ronald Reagan, what's it like meeting Bette Davis or having drinks with Rita Hayworth? Terri well, you get the picture.
In 2021, I have the great fortune of working with the incomparable Piper Laurie, icon of stage and cinema. The star of The Hustler, Carrie, Children of a Lesser God, Twin Peaks and my favorite, Return to Oz. Yes, I was a gay kid. Yes, I was terrified of the strangely psychedelic 1985 Wizard of Oz following. Yes, I told Piper.
We need your consent to load this Spotify contentWe use Spotify to manage additional content that may set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please view their contact details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences
Listen to Pistachio by Ultan Pringle
I contacted Piper with the idea of working together on a radio play. I had an idea about pandemics, grandparents, distance and grief and, because I have no shame, I felt no hesitation in asking a legend to work with me on it. Of course, she refused the first scenario. Sent me an email saying to improve it and I will. I upgraded it and she said cool and we set a date and then I found myself wanting to throw up to log into Zoom.]
What's it like working with a Hollywood legend who gave one of the most memorable horror shows of all time? Creepy !
And she was everything I hoped for. His voice, so deep and melodious, worthy of a star of the old Hollywood studio system, and that face, and that incredible laugh. How when she smiled, her voice lit up too, I always smile thinking about it, how every part of her vibrated with power.
And of course, she was terrifying, so confident, so happy to sit in silence. Like when I mentioned how disgusting I found it that people weren't writing worthy roles for veteran actors like her. And how she then looked into the camera, that silence that lasted forever – in fact, I'm still experiencing it – and drawled, “Well, Judi Dench is working, isn't she?” And I, desperately on the verge of wetting myself, haunted by being scolded by Carrie's mother, blurted out “Okay cool, are we going to do this scene again?”
Pistachio is a play about heartbreak and an Irish grandson and an American grandmother as they try to reconnect. Piper, well, she looks amazing in it. So simple, so real and moving, his voice old and old Hollywood and brimming with power. I felt my own performance could never compare. So I was a coward and thought I would never release the radio play. Although it always stuck in my mind: but she, Piper, she's beautiful, people should hear her.
And then in October 2023, Piper, at age 91, died. We had talked about it a few months ago. She made me promise that if I was ever in Los Angeles, I should come visit her. I'll never come, but I can overcome my own stupidity. And say here Pistachio and here THE Piper Laurie in majestic, commanding, brilliantly real form and here is a wonderful soundtrack by HK N Shioradin and I hope it makes you smile and think how brilliant grandparents are.
And I also hope this makes you think: Piper Laurie, what a fucking legend.
Pistachio is available now, on all streaming platforms – learn more here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rte.ie/culture/2024/0404/1440571-how-we-made-an-audio-drama-with-a-hollywood-legend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Taiwan earthquake: More than 600 people stranded for day after 7.4 strike BBC News
- Mallikarjun Kharge: PM Modi sleeps after taking opium as China enters Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge
- How we made an audio drama starring a Hollywood legend
- Lion Dance Cafe: Auckland's Dynamo vegan fusion restaurant to close this month
- First commercial distributor prepares Bavarian Nordic's US FDA-approved MPOX vaccine — Precision Vaccination News
- A 2.12 magnitude earthquake in Bryson City
- Imran pleads for acquittal in May 9 case – News Today
- A Virginia-made film comes to the Winchester Theater and stars a local actor | Star of Winchester
- Mountain climbers continue to play the sun belt in Harrisonburg
- Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designer Opens Up About Creating a Secret Backup Dress
- Trump calls for Jack Smith to be punished for criticizing judge in classified documents case
- Kriti Sanon lights up Bollywood with back-to-back hits in 2024