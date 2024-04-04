How we made an audio drama starring a Hollywood legend

Pistachio is the latest audio drama from Lemon soap productionswritten by and featuring emerging Donegal talent Ultan Pringle.

It follows a series of telephone conversations between an American ex-grandmother (played by Hollywood star Piper Laurie) and her Irish grandson (played by Pringle).

Below, Ultan revisits the genesis of Pistachio, and his audience with the star of Carrie And Twin Peaks.

What's it like working with a Hollywood legend? For just one day? On Zoom? In confinement? Creepy.

What's it like working with a Hollywood legend who gave one of the most memorable horror shows of all time? Creepy !

What's it like working with a Hollywood legend who can tell you her first boyfriend was Ronald Reagan, what's it like meeting Bette Davis or having drinks with Rita Hayworth? Terri well, you get the picture.

In 2021, I have the great fortune of working with the incomparable Piper Laurie, icon of stage and cinema. The star of The Hustler, Carrie, Children of a Lesser God, Twin Peaks and my favorite, Return to Oz. Yes, I was a gay kid. Yes, I was terrified of the strangely psychedelic 1985 Wizard of Oz following. Yes, I told Piper.

We need your consent to load this Spotify contentWe use Spotify to manage additional content that may set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please view their contact details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences

Listen to Pistachio by Ultan Pringle

I contacted Piper with the idea of ​​working together on a radio play. I had an idea about pandemics, grandparents, distance and grief and, because I have no shame, I felt no hesitation in asking a legend to work with me on it. Of course, she refused the first scenario. Sent me an email saying to improve it and I will. I upgraded it and she said cool and we set a date and then I found myself wanting to throw up to log into Zoom.]

What's it like working with a Hollywood legend who gave one of the most memorable horror shows of all time? Creepy !

And she was everything I hoped for. His voice, so deep and melodious, worthy of a star of the old Hollywood studio system, and that face, and that incredible laugh. How when she smiled, her voice lit up too, I always smile thinking about it, how every part of her vibrated with power.

And of course, she was terrifying, so confident, so happy to sit in silence. Like when I mentioned how disgusting I found it that people weren't writing worthy roles for veteran actors like her. And how she then looked into the camera, that silence that lasted forever – in fact, I'm still experiencing it – and drawled, “Well, Judi Dench is working, isn't she?” And I, desperately on the verge of wetting myself, haunted by being scolded by Carrie's mother, blurted out “Okay cool, are we going to do this scene again?”

Pistachio writer and actor Ultan Pringle

Pistachio is a play about heartbreak and an Irish grandson and an American grandmother as they try to reconnect. Piper, well, she looks amazing in it. So simple, so real and moving, his voice old and old Hollywood and brimming with power. I felt my own performance could never compare. So I was a coward and thought I would never release the radio play. Although it always stuck in my mind: but she, Piper, she's beautiful, people should hear her.

And then in October 2023, Piper, at age 91, died. We had talked about it a few months ago. She made me promise that if I was ever in Los Angeles, I should come visit her. I'll never come, but I can overcome my own stupidity. And say here Pistachio and here THE Piper Laurie in majestic, commanding, brilliantly real form and here is a wonderful soundtrack by HK N Shioradin and I hope it makes you smile and think how brilliant grandparents are.

And I also hope this makes you think: Piper Laurie, what a fucking legend.

Pistachio is available now, on all streaming platforms – learn more here.