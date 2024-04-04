Entertainment
The Northern Olympic Artists Cooperative celebrates its 20th anniversary
PORT TOWNSEND — The Northern Olympic Artists Co-op will celebrate its 20th anniversary at the Port Townsend Art Walk, scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The cooperative exhibits its members' works at Gallery 9, 1012 Water St.
During the celebration, the cooperative will raffle off original artwork to benefit PT Artscapes, which brings art to children in Port Townsend schools.
The gallery will serve champagne, cakes and other treats during the gallery walk; artists will be offering 20 percent off selected items throughout the month of April.
The cooperative was born from the dream of Vicky Thorne Ohly, who shared it with fellow artist Michael Kenney and together they formed a group that opened Gallery 9.
“I strongly believe in the concept of a vibrant, artist-owned gallery space, where every artist has room to grow and benefits from the support of other artists,” Kenney said. “It’s this belief and the continued pleasure of having a family of artist friends that keeps me involved. »
The pantry will feature wearable art by Linda Marie Kempe and oil paintings by Jinx Bryant throughout the month of April.
Kempe creates a wide variety of art, from painting to wearable fiber arts, and has been influenced by painters and illustrators like John Howe, Salvador Dali and Georgia O'Keefe.
Bryant, the newest member of the cooperative, grew up in a family of artists, potters, painters and musicians. She began working with clay before moving on to watercolor and then pastel; she currently works in oil with an impressionist style.
Gallery 9 is open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday to Monday and stays open until 8:00 p.m. during the monthly art walk.
For more information, visit www.gallery-9.com.
• The exhibition “Inner space: an immersive journey” will open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday during the art walk.
The installation is on display at the Centrum South Gallery, Building 305 in Fort Worden.
The project began as a collaboration between filmmaker and producer Jessica Plumb, glass artist Aura Shahaf Woelfle, and Chilean photographer and musician Michelle Mackenzie Felsenhardt.
They envisioned using immersive art to explore the mystery of our brief human experience and the inner space available to all of us, regardless of circumstances.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays or by appointment.
For more information, visit www.centrum.org.
• The exhibition “Breathe” featuring local artists will open during Saturday's Art Walk.
The exhibition will be on view from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday through April 28 at the Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St.
The artists were invited to interpret the title of the exhibition as they wished.
The exhibition features abstract paintings by Diane Walker and Leslie Newman, fabric maché bowls by Kate Dwyer, landscape paintings by John Holm, mixed media mosaics by Shelley Jaye, and acrylic animal scenes by Corinne Humphrey.
For more information, visit www.northwindart.org.
• The works of Diane Holmes and Kay Harper are presented from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Their works are on display daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this month at the Port Townsend Gallery, 715 Water St.
Holmes is a self-taught watercolorist who uses the wet-on-wet technique of using lots of water on the paper and observing how the colors flow.
Harper is a photographer who creates enhanced photos of flowers.
Sometimes improvement is simply removing imperfections in flowers and leaves. Other times, it's more extensive thanks to the magic of Photoshop.
Meet Holmes and Harper at the Art Walk. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 360-379-8110 or visit www.porttownsendgallery.com.
