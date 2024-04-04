Karan Johar takes a look at current Bollywood trends: Box office hai, Instagram reel nahi | Hindi Cinema News







Check out the article below: Filmmaker Karan Johar known for its great presence on the social networks landscape, took to her Instagram stories to share a enigmatic message sparking speculation about current trends in Bollywood.In his Instagram stories, Karan Johar made a very bold dig filmmakers and current Bollywood Trends Karan wrote: “Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaaao.Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chahiye toh wo banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh vahan jaao! Time has changed a lot. Conviction has been killed a lot! Box office hey brother, Instagram Reel Nahi… continue in the 30 second trends, one by one!” Earlier this week, Karan took a dig at those receiving fillers. He said fillers can change outward appearance, but they cannot change nature or personality.

On the professional front, Karan has a few projects in the pipeline, like 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar', starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles; “Jigra” with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina; and “Bad Newz,” featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk.

