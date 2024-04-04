Entertainment
2024 Emmys Lead Actor Predictions
Variety The Awards Circuit section is home to all the awards news and related content throughout the year, including the following: official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards, hosted by Variety Clayton Davis, Awards Editor. Prediction pages reflect current race standings and do not reflect the personal preferences of any individual competitor. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Forecasts are updated every Thursday.
Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:
2024 Emmy Awards Predictions:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Comment: Theo James earned his first nomination last year for his role in Mike White's HBO/Max drama series “The White Lotus,” and he could extend his comedy success with his charming performance in the gangster comedy-drama by Guy Ritchie “The Gentlemen”.
With the support of Netflix, James is entering a race where only five men could be nominated for the second year in a row. Under Emmy rules, at least 80 nominations are needed to nominate six nominees (160 for seven and 240 or more for eight). This rule intensifies competition in this category, especially since Steve Martin's comedic genius in “Only Murders in the Building” was overlooked last year while his co-star Martin Short was part of the lineup.
This year, the two men from “Only Murders” should secure a spot on the list with little resistance, as they face returning champion Jeremy Allen White, who recently won his first Emmy for “The Bear” from FX. However, there might be a slightly tougher battle this time, with Larry David bidding farewell with his final season of the long-running and critically acclaimed series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO/Max.
And the expected nominees are
Next in line
Also in the running
Rank Series 11 John Goodman — The Right Gemstones (Max) 12 Matt Berry What We Do in the Shadows (FX) 13 Seth Rogen — Platonic (Apple TV+) 14 Chris Messina — Based on a true story (Peacock) 15 Patrick Brammall — Colin des accounts (Paramount+) 16 Danny McBride — The Right Gemstones (Max) 17 Jon Cryer — Extended Family (NBC) 18 Utkarsh Ambudkar Ghosts (CBS) 19 Chris ODowd The Big Door Price (Apple TV+) 20 Adjani Salmon – Dreaming in Black (Paramount+) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Eligible performances (comedy series)
**The list below is not complete and has been confirmed as officially submitted. All information is subject to change. Grouped by network that airs each series.
- John Goodman The Conners (ABC)
- Topher Grace Home Economics (ABC)
- Elisha Williams The Good Years (ABC)
- Sam Richardson — The Afterparty (Apple TV+)
- Chris ODowd The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)
- Seth Rogen — Platonic (Apple TV+)
- Billy Gardell — Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
- Ghosts of Utkarsh Ambudkar (CBS)
- Cedric the Artist The Neighborhood (CBS)
- Skylar Astin So Help Me Todd (CBS)
- Iain Armitage Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Joel McHale Animal Control (Fox)
- Marcus Scribner Grown-ish (freeform)
- Jeremy Allen White The Bear (FX)
- Martin Freeman — Breeders (FX)
- Reserve Dogs DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai (FX)
- Matt Berry What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Kayvan Novak What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Martin Short Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Chris Estrada — This Fool (Hulu)
- Sebastian Maniscalco — Bookmaker (Max)
- Larry David — Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
- Drew Tarver The Other Two (HBO)
- Rhys Darby — Our flag means death (Max)
- John Goodman – The Righteous Gemstones (Max)
- Danny McBride — The Righteous Gemstones (Max)
- Jon Cryer — Extended Family (NBC)
- George Lopez – Lopez Vs. Lopez (NBC)
- John Larroquette — Night Court (NBC)
- Justin Chien — “The Sun Brothers” (Netflix)
- Theo James – The Gentlemen (Netflix)
- Patrick Brammall — Colin of Accounts (Paramount+)
- Adjani Salmon – Dreaming in Black (Paramount+)
- Kelsey Grammar — Frasier (Paramount+)
- Chris Messina — Based on a true story (Peacock)
- Craig Robinson – Kill Him (Peacock)
- Max Burkholder — Ted (Peacock)
- Seth MacFarlane — Ted (Peacock)
- Anthony Mackie — Twisted Metal (Peacock)
- Jaz Sinclair — Generation V (First video)
- David Tennant — Good Omens (First Video)
- Michael Sheen — Good Omens (First Video)
- Jharrel Jerome — I'm a Virgo (Prime Video)
- Robbie Amell — Download (Prime Video)
- Jake Johnson – “Minx” (Starz)
- Greg Kinnear – “Shining Vale” (Starz)
- Alan Tudyk — Resident Alien (Syfy)
More information
Winner of the 2023 category: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto — “The Bear” (FX) — Season 1
2024 Emmy Awards Schedule and Timeline (all dates subject to change)
- Eligibility period: June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024
- February 29: Opening of applications
- May 9: Deadline for programs identified as Primetime programs to upload all registration materials.
- June 13: start of voting for the nomination round
- June 24: Voting for the nomination round ends at 10:00 p.m. PT
- June 28 – July 8: Voting for first ten round panels specific to peer groups (if applicable)
- July 17: Primetime Emmy nominations are announced.
- July 24: Deadline for errors and omissions in applications.
- August 5: Research videos are available for viewing.
- August 15: start of the last round of voting.
- August 26: Final round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PST.
- September 7 and 8: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors’ Gala
- Sunday, September 15: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC.
Emmy Awards Predictions
Drama Comedy Limited/Movie Drama series Comedy series Limited series or anthology Main actor (Drama) Main actor (Comedy) Lead Actor (Limited, Film) Lead actress (Drama) Lead actress (comedy) Lead Actress (Limited, Film) Supporting Actor (Drama) Supporting actor (comedy) Supporting Actor (Limited, Film) Supporting actress (drama) Supporting actress (comedy) Supporting actress (limited, film) Directing (Drama) Directing (Comedy) Directing (Limited, Film) Writing (Drama) Writing (comedy) Writing (limited, film) Guest actor (Drama) Guest actor (comedy) TV movie Guest actress (Drama) Guest actress (comedy) Casting (Limited, Film) Cast (Drama) Casting (Comedy)
Other reward predictions
Discussion series Reality competition program Animated program Scripted variety Game show Character voiceover performances Variety Special (Live) Host of a reality or competition program Narrator Variety Special (Pre-recorded) Structured reality Documentary (series) Production (series, special) Unstructured reality Documentary (special) Writing (series, special) Directing (reality TV program) Hosted nonfiction (series or special) Music (limited, film, special, series, documentary, direction, musical theme, lyrics, supervision) Main title design Writing (non-fiction) Short series Short form (actor/actress) Exceptional Merit
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, commonly referred to as the Emmys, are presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Created in 1949, these programs celebrate the outstanding achievements of American prime-time television. The Emmys are categorized into three divisions: the Primetime Emmy Awards for excellence in performance and production, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for achievement in art and craft, and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, which recognize significant advancements in subject of engineering and technology. The eligibility period generally runs from June 1 to May 31 each year. The Television Academy, which hosts the Emmys, has more than 20,000 members in 30 professional peer groups, including artists, directors, producers, art directors, craftspeople and executives.
