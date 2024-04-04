2024 Emmys Lead Actor Predictions

Variety The Awards Circuit section is home to all the awards news and related content throughout the year, including the following: official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards, hosted by Variety Clayton Davis, Awards Editor. Prediction pages reflect current race standings and do not reflect the personal preferences of any individual competitor. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Forecasts are updated every Thursday.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Theo James / Netflix’s “The Gentlemen”

Comment: Theo James earned his first nomination last year for his role in Mike White's HBO/Max drama series “The White Lotus,” and he could extend his comedy success with his charming performance in the gangster comedy-drama by Guy Ritchie “The Gentlemen”.

With the support of Netflix, James is entering a race where only five men could be nominated for the second year in a row. Under Emmy rules, at least 80 nominations are needed to nominate six nominees (160 for seven and 240 or more for eight). This rule intensifies competition in this category, especially since Steve Martin's comedic genius in “Only Murders in the Building” was overlooked last year while his co-star Martin Short was part of the lineup.

This year, the two men from “Only Murders” should secure a spot on the list with little resistance, as they face returning champion Jeremy Allen White, who recently won his first Emmy for “The Bear” from FX. However, there might be a slightly tougher battle this time, with Larry David bidding farewell with his final season of the long-running and critically acclaimed series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO/Max.

