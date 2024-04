Sidney singers aim to let the audience say it's entertainment

Peninsula Singers spring show features world-renowned pianist, dance and theater

Sidney's Peninsula Singers will raise the entertainment level with special guests at their annual spring show May 3-5 at Mary Winspear. Karel Roessingh, who has composed extensively for film, television and video productions and has performed all over the world, will accompany the choral group, which also brings dance, theater and young musical talents to the stage. Longtime radio personality Steve Ivings will bring comedic magic. It's all part of artistic director Lena Palermo's goal to live up to the title of this year's show: Thats Entertainment. Palermo has curated an eclectic mix of choral music from the stages of contemporary Broadway musicals, famous Hollywood films and beloved television sitcom classics. We are an adult performance choir. The music is entirely memorized, but there is also the choreography and staging elements. We really put on a show, she said. Included will be Welcome to the Rock, an excerpt from the popular Canadian 9/11 musical Come From Away, where a merry ensemble of Gander-Newfoundlanders will tell you exactly what it means to be an Islander. Pianist, composer and producer Karel Roessingh will accompany the Peninsula Singers of Sydney from May 3 to 5 at Mary Winspear. (Courtesy of Karel Roessingh) The choir also invited Spectrum Second to perform School of Rock and welcomed the return of Stages Dance Company with a performance of Im Just Ken by Barbie. It's a journey of joy, laughter and fun, Palermo said. Roessingh's vast talents as a composer, arranger and producer will respond well to the diversity of the lineup and they are excited to have him on board, Palermo added. Her expertise in the different musical genres of rock, pop, classical and jazz perfectly complements our Thats Entertainment program, she said. The professional performing group also includes Terry Erksine, percussion; Gerry Klassen, bass; Ryan Lainchbury, guitar; Jessica Natale Woollard, violin. One thing is certain. If you're looking for an evening of variety and entertainment, this show promises to be just that. Tickets are $35 for adults/$18 for children. marywinspear.ca or by calling 250-656-0272. READ MORE: 3D printer, wax and bronze: Sculptor opens Oak Bay studio to guests

