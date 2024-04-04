Entertainment
Emmys 2024 Lead Actor Limited or TV Movie Predictions
Variety The Awards Circuit section is home to all the awards news and related content throughout the year, including the following: official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards, hosted by Variety Clayton Davis, Awards Editor. Prediction pages reflect current race standings and do not reflect the personal preferences of any individual competitor. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Forecasts are updated every Thursday.
2024 Emmy Awards Predictions:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or TV Movie
Comment: It took Jon Hamm 16 Emmy nominations to finally receive the long-awaited and well-deserved recognition for his iconic portrayal of Don Draper on AMC's “Mad Men” in 2015. However, since then, Hamm has not been invited to the prestigious TV Academy event. This year, however, that could change with his role in the fifth season of FX's anthology series “Fargo.”
In this season, Hamm plays Sheriff Roy Tillman, a corrupt rancher who serves as constitutional sheriff in Stark County, North Dakota. It's a departure from the roles typically associated with the veteran actor, and his chemistry with co-star Juno Temple lights up the screen. Given the competitive nature of the limited acting categories this year, Hamm stands out as the most likely candidate in the field (so far).
He could end up opposite Andrew Scott, who was recently overlooked by the Oscars for his role in “All of Us Strangers,” where he shines as the title character in Steven Zaillian's dark, monochrome limited series, “Ripley.” . Additionally, Hiroyuki Sanada directs “Shgun,” another critically acclaimed FX production, adding even more intrigue to this year's run.
-
And the expected nominees are
Rank Performer and series 1 Jon Hamm – “Fargo” 2 Andrew Scott -Ripley (Netflix) 3 Hiroyuki Sanada — Shgun (FX) 4 Matt Bomer — Traveling Companions (Showtime) 5 David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+) 6 Tom Hollander — Feud: Capote Against the Swans (FX) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or TV Movie
-
Next in line
Rank Series 7 Benedict Cumberbatch -Eric (Netflix) 8 Michael Douglas -Franklin (Apple TV+) 9 Ewan McGregor — A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+) ten Nicolas Galitzine — Mary and George (Starz) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
-
Also in the running
Rank Series 11 Austin Butler — Airbenders (Apple TV+) 12 Nicolas Galitzine — “Red, White and Royal Blue” (Prime Video) 13 Leo Woodall — One Day (Netflix) 14 Matthias Schoenaerts — The diet (Max) 15 Harvey Keitel — The Auschwitz tattooist (Peacock) 16 Clive Owen — Murder at the End of the World (FX) 17 Bruce Greenwood — Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix) 18 Aaron Paul -Black Mirror (Netflix) 19 Matthew Broderick – Painkiller (Netflix) 20 Bill Pullman — Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, Parts 1 & 2 (Lifetime) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or TV Movie
-
Eligible performances (limited series or anthology or TV film)
**The list below is not complete and has been confirmed as officially submitted. All information is subject to change. Grouped by network that airs each series.
- Clive Owen — Mr. Spade (AMC)
- Tom Holland — The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- Michael Douglas – Franklin (Apple TV+)
- Tobias Menzies — Manhunt (Apple TV+)
- Austin Butler — Airbenders (Apple TV+)
- Jason Isaacs — Archie (BritBox)
- Samuel L. Jackson — Secret Invasion (Disney+)
- Matt Czuchry — American Horror Story: Delicate (FX)
- Brian Tyree Henry — Class of 09 (FX)
- Jon Hamm—Fargo (FX)
- Tom Hollander — Feud: Capote Against the Swans (FX)
- Robert Carlyle — The Full Monty (FX)
- Clive Owen — Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- Cosmo Jarvis — Shgun (FX)
- Hiroyuki Sanada—Shgun (FX)
- Mandy Patinkin – Death and Other Details (Hulu)
- Josh Charles — The Veil (Hulu)
- Logan Lerman — We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
- Bill Pullman — Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, Parts 1 and 2 (Lifetime)
- The Weeknd – The idol (Max)
- Matthias Schoenaerts – The Diet (Max)
- Hoa Xuande — The Sympathizer (Max)
- Kelvin Harrison Jr. — Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
- Aaron Pierre — Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
- Louis Hofmann – All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
- Paapa Essiedu — Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Aaron Paul – Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Felix Cameron – Boy Swallows Universe (Netflix)
- Benedict Cumberbatch—Eric (Netflix)
- Bruce Greenwood – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Leo Woodall – One Day (Netflix)
- Matthew Broderick – Painkiller (Netflix)
- Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)
- Rufus Sewell — “Scoop” (Netflix)
- Kiefer Sutherland — “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial” (Paramount+)
- Ben Foster — “Finestkind” (Paramount+)
- Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
- David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Domhnall Gleeson — Alice and Jack (PBS)
- Sam Neill — Apples Never Fall (Peacock)
- Colin Woodell — The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Peacock)
- dgar Ramrez — Dr Death (Peacock)
- Paapa Essiedu — “Genius” (Peacock)
- Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. The Monk's Last Case” (Peacock)
- Harvey Keitel — The Auschwitz Tattooist (Peacock)
- Rudy Mancuso — “Music” (First Video)
- Nicholas Galitzine — “Red, White and Royal Blue” (Prime Video)
- Taylor Zakhar Perez — “Red, White and Royal Blue” (Prime Video)
- John Cena — “Ricky Stanicky” (First Video)
- Zac Efron — “Ricky Stanicky” (First Video)
- David Oyelowo — “Role Play” (First Video)
- Snoop Dogg — “The UnderDoggs” (Video Premiere)
- Matt Bomer — Traveling Companions (Showtime)
- Daryl McCormack — The Woman in the Wall (Showtime)
- Nicolas Galitzine — Mary and George (Starz)
-
More information
Winner of the 2023 category: Steven Yeun as Danny Cho — “Beef” (Netflix)
2024 Emmy Awards Schedule and Timeline (all dates subject to change)
- Eligibility period: June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024
- February 29: Opening of applications
- May 9: Deadline for programs identified as Primetime programs to upload all registration materials.
- June 13: start of voting for the nomination round
- June 24: Voting for the nomination round ends at 10:00 p.m. PT
- June 28 – July 8: Voting for first ten round panels specific to peer groups (if applicable)
- July 17: Primetime Emmy nominations are announced.
- July 24: Deadline for errors and omissions in applications.
- August 5: Research videos are available for viewing.
- August 15: start of the last round of voting.
- August 26: Final round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PST.
- September 7 and 8: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors’ Gala
- Sunday, September 15: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC.
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, commonly referred to as the Emmys, are presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Created in 1949, these programs celebrate the outstanding achievements of American prime-time television. The Emmys are categorized into three divisions: the Primetime Emmy Awards for excellence in performance and production, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for achievement in art and craft, and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, which recognize significant advancements in subject of engineering and technology. The eligibility period generally runs from June 1 to May 31 each year. The Television Academy, which hosts the Emmys, has more than 20,000 members in 30 professional peer groups, including artists, directors, producers, art directors, craftspeople and executives.
|
https://variety.com/lists/2024-emmys-lead-actor-limited-tv-movie-predictions/
