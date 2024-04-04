Emmys 2024 Lead Actor Limited or TV Movie Predictions

Variety The Awards Circuit section is home to all the awards news and related content throughout the year, including the following: official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards, hosted by Variety Clayton Davis, Awards Editor. Prediction pages reflect current race standings and do not reflect the personal preferences of any individual competitor. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Forecasts are updated every Thursday.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or TV Movie

Comment: It took Jon Hamm 16 Emmy nominations to finally receive the long-awaited and well-deserved recognition for his iconic portrayal of Don Draper on AMC's “Mad Men” in 2015. However, since then, Hamm has not been invited to the prestigious TV Academy event. This year, however, that could change with his role in the fifth season of FX's anthology series “Fargo.”

In this season, Hamm plays Sheriff Roy Tillman, a corrupt rancher who serves as constitutional sheriff in Stark County, North Dakota. It's a departure from the roles typically associated with the veteran actor, and his chemistry with co-star Juno Temple lights up the screen. Given the competitive nature of the limited acting categories this year, Hamm stands out as the most likely candidate in the field (so far).

He could end up opposite Andrew Scott, who was recently overlooked by the Oscars for his role in “All of Us Strangers,” where he shines as the title character in Steven Zaillian's dark, monochrome limited series, “Ripley.” . Additionally, Hiroyuki Sanada directs “Shgun,” another critically acclaimed FX production, adding even more intrigue to this year's run.

