



Remember when two weeks ago we showed you the platonic inner shoes? Well, to avoid annoying a very jerky Jake Gyllenhaal, we would like to clarify our position a little. Birkenstock's ultra-plush slip-ons are, in fact, perfect at-home kicks, but that shouldn't be the extent of their mission. Over the past few years, the German shoe giant has endeared itself to a growing number of stylish men, riding the wave of its new fashion pedigree to a staggering billion-dollar IPO. dollars. Which helps explain how the brand's podiatrist-approved clogs became press-appropriate, at least according to casual Angelenos like Seth Rogen and Gyllenhaal himself. Birkenstock 1774 Tokyo VL Hunter Suede Clogs Promote the Relay remake in London last month, Maggie's brother wore a loose, notched lapel coat and loose pleated trousers in the same shade of earthy, grayish taupe. Pretty standard movie star fare, of course, until you notice the moss green shoes anchoring the outfit. At first glance, they look like a verdant riff on Boston's fast-selling flagship Birkenstocks, but they're actually the Tokio, a lesser-known silhouette from the brand's high-end 1774 line. Hanging beneath Gyllenhaals' neatly tucked-in white tee and iridescent button-up, the cork-bottomed slides are utterly stylish, bringing a welcome touch of LA. I don't know what to the world capital of meticulous sewing. Like the Boston, the Tokios' forgiving curved toe is stitched onto a grippy sole designed for all-day comfort and comes in a range of sturdy leathers and plush suedes. Unlike the Boston, however, it's complemented by an adjustable ankle strap for a more secure fit, whether you're chasing the dog on an early morning walk or repeating your way through the promotional circuit. Birkenstock 1774 Tokio suede slingback clogs To be clear, Birks are still the best shoes to wear indoors. But if you thought their creative abilities were limited to moving the bed at the bodega, let Jake Gyllenhaal make the case for their versatility this spring. Chances are you already know they look awesome with lazy Sunday sweats and wrinkled chinos. But if Gyllenhaal can wear them best with his red carpet, you can wear them with a lightweight linen suit at your next cocktail party. Trust us: no one is going to argue with this guy.

