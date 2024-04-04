Former Allentown Cadet Drum Corps Files for Bankruptcy





The old Allentown Cadet Drum Corps appears to be heading toward its final notes. Erie-based nonprofit Cadets Arts & Entertainment, home to an internationally renowned drum corps, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the organization said this week in a press release. The legal process involves the sale of a company's assets to pay creditors and usually leads to liquidation. “Unfortunately, the need for Chapter 7 bankruptcy means that cadets will never return to the field of marching arts competitions,” CAE principals said in the release. Vicki Ferrence Ray of Allentown, the group's former executive director, who resigned in October, said in a social media post that the cadets were a “labor of love.” “I would say the cadets were a life-changing experience for me,” she said Thursday of the time she played in the percussion section more than 30 years ago and eventually became its chief. “My heart is broken.” Six years ago, she was part of a new board formed after the body's longtime director, George Hopkins, resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct by nine women. Now, the group blames “unknown and crippling financial pressure” related to defending a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the cadets and others as a primary factor in the bankruptcy, according to the statement. The suit was filed by a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by an instructor in 1982 and 1983 while she was with the Garfield Cadets, as the drum corps was known when it was based in New Jersey before coming in Allentown. The lawsuit was filed on September 1, 2020, in the Superior Court of Bergen County, New Jersey. Cadets Arts & Entertainment denied the allegations but was unable to resolve the lawsuit, and its insurance company refused coverage to fund defense costs or a money judgment against the organization. according to a report from the Erie Times-News this was confirmed by Ferrence Ray. Membership dues and donations were not used to pay legal fees. The cadets' assets are valued at between $100,001 and $500,000, according to a petition filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. A company subject to Chapter 7 proceedings may continue to operate under the direction of a judicial trustee until a matter is resolved, and if it can settle with its creditors in the meantime, it may not need to be liquidated. The Drum Corps, founded in 1934 in New Jersey, has won 10 Drum Corps International World Championships since 1983. Last year, the cadets included young musicians from more than 20 states and three foreign countries. The cadets moved to Erie last year after staying in Allentown for about two decades. The group announced in October that the Drum Corps would not participate in the competition this year due to unmet fundraising goals. Cadets have performed for years in the Drum Corps International Eastern Classic at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown. The show is scheduled for August 2 and 3 this year, according to its website, dci.org. DCI East was suspended in 2020 and was a non-competitive show the following year before returning in full in 2022. Morning Call reporter Anthony Salamone can be reached at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mcall.com/2024/04/04/beyond-heartbroken-internationally-known-allentown-cadets-drum-corps-which-left-lehigh-valley-last-year-files-for-bankruptcy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos