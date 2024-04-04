2024 Emmys Lead Actor Drama Predictions





Variety The Awards Circuit section is home to all the awards news and related content throughout the year, including the following: official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards, hosted by Variety Clayton Davis, Awards Editor. Prediction pages reflect current race standings and do not reflect the personal preferences of any individual competitor. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Forecasts are updated every Thursday. Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below: OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMY | TONYS 2024 Emmy Awards Predictions:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Netflix Comment: Will Donald Glover, as John Smith in Amazon Prime Video's “Mr.” & Mrs. Smith,” getting Emmy recognition? Glover, a versatile talent in acting, writing, producing and music, has left a significant mark on television, most notably with his acclaimed series “Atlanta.” There, he won two Emmy Awards in 2017 for lead comedy actor and directing. Nominated 11 times for the Emmy Awards, his last nomination was for writing the limited series “Swarm” with Janine Nabers. With Amazon's strong campaign and the current state of the drama field, Glover could land his first drama series nomination. The competition, while not featuring many favorites, does include some notable contenders. Other freshman series actors entering the race alongside Glover include Nathan Fielder from Showtime's dark comedy-drama “The Curse,” Colin Farrell headlining Apple's “Sugar” and perhaps be Walton Goggins from Amazon's video game adaptation “Fallout”, depending on the choice of category. . Veteran actors from long-running series are also fighting for recognition. Dominic West, who plays Charles, Prince of Wales in the final season of “The Crown,” is aiming for his first Emmy nomination, despite acclaimed roles in “The Wire” and “The Affair.” With “The Crown” ending in December 2023, this year represents the TV Academy's last chance to nominate him. Gary Oldman, star of Apple's “Slow Horses,” is in a good position to earn his first Emmy nomination for his role as Jackson Lamb. Although Oldman won an Oscar for “Darkest Hour,” his Emmy nominations are rare, with only one for a guest role in “Friends.” Others hoping for Emmy recognition include Morgan Spector of “The Gilded Age,” who is enjoying a successful second season, and Tom Hiddleston of “Loki,” who stands as the Marvel actor with the highest Emmy hopes this year. season. Variety will present Hiddleston with the Variety Virtuoso Award at the Miami Film Festival on Tuesday, April 9 for his professional achievements in film, theater and television. The dynamic nature of awards season means new developments can emerge, influencing the race for nominations (and wins). Read: All Primetime Emmy predictions in each category on Variety Rewards circuit.

