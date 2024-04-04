Entertainment
Bob Iger's Disney victory recalls corporate skirmishes of Hollywood's past
It had all the elements of a good action movie – peril, revenge, a mega budget – with even a few casualties (albeit professional ones).
The Bob Iger vs. Nelson Peltz (who?) war is now over and Iger has won. But some filmmakers and ticket buyers might wonder: Does any of this matter? Would a slight change in the Disney board of directors have impacted the future of entertainment? (Peltz himself runs a hedge fund called Trian Partners and has no entertainment experience.)
Certainly, it's a good show, even if it's a throwback to a time when Hollywood was run by big personalities, not monoliths like Amazon or Apple. The battles of that era were ego wars, not proxy wars—Redstone versus Diller or Murdoch versus Ted Turner, with bewildered stars and their representatives huddled in the middle.
But now Iger has won – again. The former TV weatherman played a winning role against a succession of rivals and skeptics dating back to the Michaels (Eisner and Ovitz) and Jeffrey Katzenberg and even a sometimes-skeptical Disney relative or heir.
Walt's brother Roy once disdainfully criticized Eisner's grandiose Disney headquarters building and Eisner's mania for “branding.” Yet he understood that during Eisner's 20-year reign starting in 1984, Disney's revenues rose from $100 million to $4.5 billion.
And under Iger's acquisition pushes, Disney had become a nation-state encompassing theme parks, cruise ships, streamers, sports channels and residential communities – and even the occasional movie.
Unlike other mega-corporations, about 33% to 40% of Disney's shareholders are non-institutional – families, legacy trust funds and movie fans. Its share price has jumped some 35% since the start of the year.
For every adversary, like Marvel's Ike Perlmutter, there is an ally, like George Lucas. And for every enemy, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, there was an important ally, like Joe Biden.
In the corporate wars waged by previous generations, Hollywood's self-serving adversaries fought over issues directly affecting the entertainment landscape. When Kirk Kerkorian defeated Sam Bronfman for control of MGM in the early 1960s, he immediately began auctioning off everything behind the scenes, even going so far as to sell off legendary studio props (Judy Garland's slippers in Wizard of Oz).
It also killed great films made by world-class filmmakers like David Lean, Fred Zinnemann and Michelangelo Antonioni – some in pre-production, others in the process of filming. He brought in a television executive named Jim Aubrey to run the entire company. The studio never recovered, and neither did Aubrey.
Barry Diller's strategy for the future of Paramount and Viacom was very different from that of his vitriolic rival Sumner Redstone. Redstone won that fight, but was so intimidated by his rival Rupert Murdoch, who controlled Fox, that he fired his talented CEO, Tom Freston, fearing that Murdoch had gained the upper hand in social media projects. This was not the case and Redstone never found a worthy successor to Freston.
For all their idiosyncrasies, studio heads in early Hollywood remained obsessed with their primary product: movies. “He was a giant in his day,” Spencer Tracy intoned at Louis B. Mayer's funeral, praising the MGM boss for favoring an expanded studio system and trusting the decisions of his creative chief, Irving Thalberg. .
In launching his attack on Iger, Peltz, an activist investor, criticized the Disney CEO for spending too much money on the streaming strategy rather than expanding theme park attractions (the streamers lost millions in last trimestre). He also accused Iger of not acting quickly enough on his ESPN and other linear television problems and that he lacked a succession plan.
However, the net effect of the Peltz-Perlmutter-Jay Rasulo offensive was to rebuild shareholder appreciation for Iger. Perhaps more importantly, it also prompted Iger to refocus on Disney's core product: entertainment.
Old Walt probably would have been happy about it.
