Movie Review: Horror Series 'The Omen' Is Reborn Again | Entertainment

The “Omen” franchise gets off to an unexpected start with “The First Omen,” a boundary-pushing reboot of the prequel slash series that takes its subject matter and horror very seriously, and it's all the better for it.
Director and co-writer Arkasha Stevenson sets her story in a world where the issues are identifiable and the motivations of the characters are clear and defined. That's not a big ask, but a world in which studio horror films often fail. And within that, she creates several genuinely shocking moments, not the cheap scares that films like these tend to generate, if at all.
Set in 1971, before the events of the original 1976 film “The Omen,” Nell Tiger Free (“Servant”) plays Margaret Daino, an American recruited to work at an orphanage in Rome as she prepares to take her vows to become a nun. She is brought in by Cardinal Lawrence (Bill Nighy), a kind and saintly gentleman with that special Bill Nighy twinkle in his eye. How can you not trust Bill Nighy?
Margaret is alerted to a bad apple in the youth group, Carlita (Nicole Sorace), who is troubled by dark thoughts and has erratically scribbled drawings to prove it. She may be the key to a dark conspiracy within the Catholic Church involving nothing less than the birth of the Antichrist, but Maggie soon learns that the story will play out disturbingly close to home.
It's worth noting that “The First Omen” plays surprisingly similar to “Immaculate,” the Sydney Sweeney starrer that's currently in theaters, so much so that the two films could be sister acts. They are the “Deep Impact” and “Armageddon” of the Demon Birth Realm, but while they fight for the same box office dollars, they play and complement each other in provocative ways. Catch them both in a double feature “First Omen,” then “Immaculate,” then take a long walk and try to soak up some sun.
Stevenson, in her feature directorial debut, stages several scenes of intense body horror, including one that would, understandably, almost earn the film an NC-17 rating. But the moment is earned, and it enriches the story, showcasing the material in a way that gives it a fiercely personal resonance.
“The First Omen” is the sixth “Omen,” and is the first entry in the series since a 2006 remake of the original. It leaves you wanting more, but more than that, it gives the story a reason to continue. Consider the Born Again series.
MPA Rating: R (for violent content, gruesome/disturbing images, and brief graphic nudity)
How to watch: At the movies Friday
