Fan-Favorite Silver Surfer Casting Actor Responds to Official Announcement

After the announcement that Marvel Cinematic Universe had found its Silver Surfer for the Fantastic Four film, LaKeith Stanfield commented on Marvel's casting. After years of not having the rights to the characters, Marvel Studios is finally preparing to integrate the Fantastic Four into the larger MCU. While the Fantastic Four the cast has been set with its main heroes, other characters are still being cast for the highly anticipated reboot. Another major Fantastic Four player is making his way into the MCU, as Marvel Studios has tapped into his Silver Surfer, but with a twist. Nearly a day after Julia Garner's casting was revealed to the world, Stanfield (via Feature_First) shared his reaction to the Fantastic Four news.

THE Atlanta the star said in the now-deleted post that he “I thought it was going to be me,” which may have suggested he tried out for the role at some point in development. However, there has been no official news on this, and some have suggested that this may instead have been a reference to the actor's importance as a fancasting choice for the film . Fantastic Four to restart. Related 10 Four Fantastic Supporting Characters We Want To See In The MCU Reboot The Fantastic Four is set to bring Marvel's First Family to the MCU in 2025, and they could bring some brilliant supporting characters with them. How the Fantastic Four Reboot Could Feature the Two Silver Surfers

As very little is currently known about Shalla-Bal's role in the Fantastic Four movie, it's still unclear if Norrin Radd – who is traditionally the main Silver Surfer – will also appear, or if Shalla-Bal will be the main and only Silver Surfer in the movie. Although the latter solution is entirely possible – and is in fact preferable to avoid overcomplicating the story of Fantastic Four – it's still possible that he will be featured alongside Shalla, especially since their stories are closely intertwined. In the comics, Norrin and Shalla have a romance that could easily be something Fantastic Four the reboot will exploit the MCU. This way, the plot could explore the Silver Surfers in a way that wasn't addressed in the 2000s franchise, where they only introduced Norrin in Fantastic Four: The Silver Surfer. Norrin and Shalla's love story could also be an interesting parallel to Reed Richards and Sue Storm's romance, which will likely be a centerpiece of the reboot.

It will be exciting to see how Marvel Studios approaches the entire mythology of the Fantastic Four, following their absence in the MCU since the franchise's inception in 2008. With the rich histories that exist with these characters, Marvel Studios will tap into a mythology extremely powerful over the next two years. Hopefully there will be more casting news for the Fantastic Four the reboot will be revealed as the film gets closer to the start of principal photography. Key release dates

