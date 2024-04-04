Q&A West Hollywood Mayor John M. Erickson Discusses City Council Re-Election Campaign

Hollywood West MayorJohn M. Erickson, Ph.D.. today officially announced his re-election campaign for West Hollywood City Council. WeHo Times caught up with the outgoing president after his big announcement to discuss his campaign, some of his accomplishments during his first term and the challenges he will face.

===

So it's official today. You have announced your candidacy for re-election.

Yes. I announced this morning that I am running for re-election to the West Hollywood City Council.

What does running for re-election look like for you?

This sounds like what I have been doing for the past four years, for our residents and our businesses. When I look at the city and the place where I started four years ago, back then we weren't allowed to go out. We were masked, and now we are outside in vibrant skies, although a little gray and overcast today. We have new businesses opening every day. We have residents who are more protected, thanks to some of the tenant harassment ordinances that we have passed. And we're working to take the city into the future with great new infrastructure and projects like the Coast Playhouse and the purchase of the log cabin on Robertson Boulevard. These are things that are priorities for me and always have been, so the work we are doing continues. My re-election ensures that residents and businesses remain at the forefront of my mind, and I pledge to run strong to ensure we put their needs first.

Aside from the confinement due to the pandemic, how is this campaign different from the previous one?

I mean, the last time I ran, I ran a campaign for the people. It was a people-centered campaign that was truly about bringing a new voice to the city of West Hollywood. And this time it's about staying true to the values ​​I ran on. I think because of the things that I've done over the last four years and also just the logistics this time around, we can go door to door, we can go out and see each other, and be within six feet, so making sure the community feels like we're back and part of the campaign. It's something I love so much.

What kind of feedback do you get after people learn you're running for re-election?

I announced it earlier. I'm really proud to say that I'm supported by over, I believe, 70 board members and commissioners. I am supported by almost every elected official who represents West Hollywood and some are members of Congress. Adam Schiffsupervisor Lindsey Horvath, Senator Ben Allenmember of the Assembly Rick Chavezand my fellow vice-mayors Chelsea Byers and board member Sepi Shine. When you look at the list, it's already a broad coalition of supporters and organizations. I am supported by Equality California, Victory Fund, the Los Angeles Building Trades Council, the Sierra Club, and the Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters. A lot of people jumped in early because they saw the progress we've made, and I'm really excited to see that momentum continue.

What types of challenges does your campaign anticipate?

I think the main topic of conversation will be what the future of the city of West Hollywood looks like, and I really enjoy those conversations. I will run a positive campaign as I always have. I'm not going to get into the muck because I believe residents want a positive mayor and a positive candidate who presents a vision for the city that not only shows our progressive values ​​and history, but also pushes us into the future like we did. Is it all sunshine and rainbows? No candidate should ever say that. But we have work to do, and I really look forward to that work and those in-depth conversations.

What problems await you in this election compared to your first campaign?

This time, it’s about building more affordable housing and housing overall. We have a lot of housing to build and transportation infrastructure. We're trying to bring the city into the 21st century in terms of our roads and sidewalks and making sure they're accessible to everyone, and getting people out of the car and maybe onto the bike is another mode transport. Walking is another good example. I think the last and most important thing I said in my first campaign was climate change. I've really made it a core part of my campaign, sustainability practices and climate resilience and I have that track record to back it up. This is why I have already received the support of the two main organizations in this area. And we still have a lot of work to do to ensure West Hollywood leads on these issues. Then I think when we always invest in community safety and in our businesses, you can't go wrong.

How does your campaign address public safety?

As many know, I led the charge to bring back two deputies after hearing the community response and making sure our people felt safe. The first call we receive will always be about community safety. We need to make sure we're accountable for it and that's why we develop and move forward with a strong public safety plan. I'm already supported by the firefighters and that's really important to me because they're our first responders. We are building a new state-of-the-art fire and sheriff station in partnership with LA County so first responders have the 21st century tools to keep our diverse community safe at home and in our neighborhoods.

So what do you say to the voter who isn't sure about you?

I would ask them to look at my work ethic, the work I have done, and my response to the community. When you send an email to the town hall, you don't receive a response? You don't receive a phone call back? What I say to the voter who is unsure is that I have run the city with distinction and I have run the town with, I believe, the honor that my former mentors. I look forward to continuing and making sure the residents of West Hollywood know that they are my first priority.

How will your campaign address your critics?

There will always be detractors. I would say that even my critics would say that I answer the phone when they call. I don't think anyone could ever say that I don't enjoy serious conversation. I have very strong values ​​and morals. I'm really proud of it. My grandmother taught me these things when I was a young gay child in Ripon, Wisconsin. I think the most important thing I can say to my critics is that you may not like what I have done, or you may not like what we are trying to do as than town, but I want you to come talk to me and give it a chance. If after that you still don't want to participate in the conversation, you can always call me if anything happens because I'm here for you like I'm there for everyone.

What do you like most about being the mayor and city council member of West Hollywood?

The best thing about being the mayor and city council member of West Hollywood is that you get to see and interact with people person to person, so we all work together for a better future for our city. When the West Hollywood elementary school principal can call the mayor directly without having to go through staff, when a resident can call, or a parent at a school can call the West Hollywood mayor and tell him have this problem, or need more green space, or want to have pickleball courts in the city… my answer will be yes, because that is the role of our local government. The local is the place where community occurs. And I'm so proud of it. That's why I'm posting my Plummer Park event from the last 34 months now without missing a single one. The community needs to know that we are in a school, on the street or in their businesses. The mayor listens and I think that's the best part of being here, we get to hear the community's perspective directly.

===

For acomplete list of mentions, biography, issues,and more visitswww.erickson4weho.org and follow John on social media@JohnEricksonWH.

To learn more about John's accomplishments during his first term, visit:https://erickson4weho.com/ about John