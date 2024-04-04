Mega Matrix Announces Successful Investor Day and Publication of Grit Daily and Smartech Daily Articles, Highlighting FlexTV

Mega Matrix Corp

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 4, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mega Matrix Corp. (Company) (NYSE American: MPU) is pleased to announce a successful Investor Day event. Grit Daily and Smartech published articles after attending our investor day highlighting FlexTV as an innovator in the entertainment industry. FlexTV is operated by Yuder Pte, Ltd., one of our indirect majority-controlled subsidiaries.

Daily Grit

Transforming Screen Time: How FlexTV and Short-Form Content are Redefining Streaming

The report believes that FlexTV is redefining the streaming platform. According to the article, the streaming industry's market share stands at $544 billion, and forecasts indicate it will reach $19.02 trillion by 2030, demonstrating a paradigm shift in consumption of content. Even within this industry, a revolution is occurring, with traditional film and television facing a formidable adversary: ​​short-form content.

FlexTV identified this market and entered it decisively. Indeed, there has been a significant change in viewer habits, moving from long videos to short videos of a few minutes or 30 minutes. Additionally, the way content is delivered has changed.

Modern audiences have increasingly short attention spans and prefer multitasking, a profound change. This shift has given platforms like FlexTV the opportunity to focus on fast-paced content and emotional impact.

The article link is: https://gritdaily.com/how-flextv-short-form-content-redefining-streaming/

Smarttech Daily

Bridging Worlds: How FlexTV is globalizing short-form content in the streaming era

Media streaming is considered the only continuously growing sector in the entertainment industry, with multiple platforms competing to become leaders. By capturing the attention of viewers, short-form video content becomes an important player. YouTube Shorts and TikTok have set this trend, attracting millions of users.

FlexTV, which integrates media streaming and short-form content, has found a new market space by transforming user-created short-form content into professional content, using AI, data analysis and other professional methods to create high-quality content that users love.

The story continues

You can find the link to the article here:https://smartechdaily.com/how-flextv-is-globalizing-short-form-content/ (https://smartechdaily.com/how-flextv-is-globalizing-short-form-content/)

Company CEO Yucheng Hu said: “These articles provide a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of FlexTV, allowing readers to clearly understand the products we offer, as well as our business model and technological innovations. MPU will continue to work hard to attract more viewers and gain more market share.

About Mega-Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE AMEX: MPU) is a holding company that operates FlexTV, a short video streaming platform and short drama producer, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is ​​a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than purely historical statements are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “estimates”, “projects”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes” , “seek”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “future”, “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or negative versions of these words or expressions) are intended to identify statements prospective. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could result in actual outcomes or outcomes. differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors include: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and grow our FlexTV business; the ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors negatively affecting the profitability of the Company; disputes involving patents, intellectual property and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the possibility that the Company may not be successful in developing its new business segments due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulations or other economic and political factors; and the possibility that the Company's new business segments may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the Company's future operating results are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission , including the latest annual report of the Company. report on Form 10-K and are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. In addition, these risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

[email protected]