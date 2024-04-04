



Karan Johar Slams Bollywood Films for Lack of Original Content, Box Office Hai, Instagram Reel Nahi' The director and producer recently shared a cryptic story on Instagram. In the story, Karan attacked the film industry for following 'trends'. He then compared the trends to Instagram Reels. Read along. Karan Johar criticizes Bollywood films for lack of original content, 'Box Office Hai Instagram Reel Nahi' Mumbai: Producer and director Karan Johar has attracted attention in the entertainment industry. On April 4, 2024, K.Jo shared a cryptic post on his Instagram stories in which he mentioned the trends being followed in the Bollywood industry. However, it is worth noting that Karan has openly lashed out at Bollywood for not producing original content. Hence, focusing on Bollywood standards, which blindly follows current affairs topics. Take a look at what Karan Johar had to share. Karan Johar shares cryptic post on Instagram Taking a cue from Karan Johar's Instagram story, the director wrote a descriptive passage regarding the trends that the film industry had been sticking to for a long time. Karan wrote: Bada scale is required, so we will make it. The action has begun. Create action! The love story continues so create a love story! Chick-flick hit hui toh vahan jaao! Time changed frequently, belief was killed frequently! Box office hai bhaiya, the Instagram reel is not trendy for 30 seconds, it will accompany you wherever you want! (If you need a bigger scale, do it. If action movies work, start making action movies. If a love story is in, then make a romantic movie! If a Chick movie is successful, run after Chick movies! The atmosphere changes Often, conviction has been killed frequently! Brother, it's Box Office, not the Instagram Reels you trend for 30 seconds, and then you stay there forever) (sic). Take a look at Karan Johars' cryptic Instagram story: A report submitted by Galatta Plus recalls a conversation with Karan Johar in 2022 where he had mentioned a similar statement, I think the central problem is that we come from a dominant Hindi film industry, and that includes myself, who has not very strong quality than all other cinemas. on this panel a. It's a belief. We always go with the flow. We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of this angsty, angry hero was derived from other cinemas. Then, in the 80s, something suddenly happened and there were a slew of remakes. This is where the loss of belief began. We started remaking all the popular films in Tamil and Telugu (sic). Reddit users tackle Karan's enigmatic story While many were confused regarding Karan Johar's cryptic story on IG, Reddit users were searching for what had upset K.Jo. A user commented: The teaser for Kill will be released today. Soon he will be everywhere promoting this film and Lakshya, boasting about how he launched a 'non-nepo' face. He will become even more unbearable with his gyaan (sic). Another user wrote: “Who pissed him off now? (sic). The third user remarked: The guy whose favorite pastime is killing a conviction is talking about expunging his conviction. The one who popularizes, pushes and more often shakes up his insta quality talents complains about the quality of insta reels (sic) films. The fourth comment read: Said the guy who wanted to buy the remake rights of the hit Kannada film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. “Hypocrisy, your name is Karan Johar” (In Indravadhan Sarabhai style) (sic). What do you think about Karan Johars' Instagram story? Watch this space for the latest updates on Karan Johar!





