Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning in Netflix thriller

The Italy of Anthony Minghella's remarkable adaptation in 1999 The Talented Mr. Ripley positively full of the sweet life.

It's a seething, passionate world of religious and artistic fervor, and when Matt Damon's Tom Ripley begins killing to secure his place in that world, he does so with the improvisational flair of the Blue Note jazz albums that he studied to help him assimilate. And who could blame Damon's Ripley for wanting, by all means, to stay? Photographed by the great John Seale, the entire cast of The Talented Mr. Ripley practically glows. Not to justify serial murder, but who among us wouldn't kill to spend a little more time near this version of Jude Law, let alone become him?

Ripley The essential

Another strong adaptation of the psychologically rich source material.

Broadcasting date : Thursday April 4 (Netflix)

Cast: Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn, Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi

Director-screenwriter: Steven Zaillian





Steven Zaillian's Netflix version of Patricia Highsmith's novel removed the titular modifier. In Ripley, Andrew Scott's Tom Ripley is not, in fact, incredibly talented. He's a bit of a grinder, a desperate man who suspects this may be his only chance at the life he thinks he deserves. He is dark and calculating and the Italy around him matches the tone he sets. It is a monochromatic setting of geometrically precise architecture, statues and gargoyles with a voyeuristic gaze, where each alley could hide a body, where each church could hide an imposing painting by Caravaggio and where each image of Robert Elswit's cinematography bears the influence of Caravaggio's striking use of light and light. shadow.

On the artistic level, Zaillian Ripley — he wrote and directed the eight episodes — is a palimpsest, an adaptation which knows how to rely on masterpieces, mainly the film of Minghella and that of René Clément. Midi purple. But the series wastes no time finding its own style and tone that sets it apart from what came before it.

Like its protagonist, Ripley is a slower, more methodical version of the character. “It’s a foul,” viewers looking for a more instantly visceral thrill ride might decide. But it was an environment in which I was more than happy to linger. Driven by its painstaking adherence to a battle-tested story, Scott's complex central performance and some of the most breathtaking photography the small screen has to offer, Ripley is a steady but propulsive descent into murky morality.

Oh, and don't let anyone worry that it's too dark and too nihilistic, Ripley is also often hilarious, especially in the second half of the series when Maurizio Lombardi arrives as a sad-eyed investigator with little patience for the Americans, their silly names and their murders. The campaign for Lombardi's Emmy nomination begins here.

You know the basic plot: Tom Ripley (Scott), in this version, a sort of low-level crook in New York circa 1961, is recruited by shipping magnate Herbert Greenleaf (Kenneth Lonergan, in one of the many cheeky casting calls) to go to the Amalfi Coast in Italy and bring back his prodigal son, Dickie (Johnny Flynn). Herbert became convinced that Tom and Dickie were friends. They were not.

Sensing that one of his scams is about to collapse anyway, Tom happily sets sail for Atrani, where he becomes intrigued and then obsessed with the life of leisure led by Dickie and his girlfriend Marge (Dakota Fanning). And who wouldn't be? Dickie has a beautiful, airy villa in the hills – with lots of steps – overlooking the sea. He has a boat and an art studio and he and Marge are already talking about a Christmas spent skiing in Cortina with the obnoxious Freddie Miles (Eliot “Sting’s Kid” Sumner, wise casting on many levels). Who wouldn't want to live this dream? Or kill for it? (Yes, I'm pretty sure I just guaranteed that none of my rich friends will invite me to Europe for vacation.)

The elephant in the room, for the viewers if not the characters, is that at 47, Andrew Scott is too old for the young sociopath that Tom Ripley is supposed to be in the first of Highsmith's novels in the series. This is the right age for Ripley's later adventures, in which the character goes from merely “talented” to borderline supernatural in her myriad gifts, with “escape” first among them.

The series places Scott in his thirties, a more plausible time period, but that's still not a mistake and not just because without Scott there would be no Ripley. Maturity has a thematic focus.

Through Zaillian's eyes, Ripley pushes the main story's favored backdrop to a desperate extreme. It's one thing for Tom Ripley to be an amorphous but still protean crook at 21 or 22, but another thing to get by without an identity at 35. It's one thing for Dickie to be on a gap year of trust fund-fueled debauchery. at 21 or 22, but another for him to branch out into his third or fourth different creative medium – his paintings are far from good – in his mid-30s. All of our “heroes” at Ripley are amateurs with no obvious talent. Marge is a photographer and an author, but neither really. Freddie is apparently an aspiring playwright.

Although Zaillian focuses on these ne'er-do-wells, he's almost as interested in the show's characters doing their real jobs — hotel clerks, exhausted postal workers and, ultimately, Lombardi's Inspector Pietro Ravin, whose disgust for tourist frivolity is palpable. .

Damon's Ripley was completely deserving of empathy, even if it was uncomfortable to see herself in her outsider status. Scott's Ripley is much more difficult to read – her obsession with Dickie is not explicitly erotic, but other characters are much more sensitive to this possibility than in previous incarnations. He is less sympathetic by nature, but his desperation has a purpose.

This is a version of Italy in which the land and its culture are eternal, but all of our other main characters are past their expiration dates and Ripley is learning to find her own artistry to hasten that expiration. It's not heroic, but I understand. (Look, since I'm not invited to Europe for vacation…)

Rather than building suspense by making the audience wonder how Ripley will get out of her climb, stairs are everywhere in Ripleywhile everyone yearns for labyrinthine upward mobility – scrapes, Zaillian builds stakes by having Ripley himself never fully know how he will escape.

Just like Marge is not good at writing and Dickie is not good at painting, Ripley is not good at covering up a murder. My fatigue with Prestige Cable's body-disposing obsession is well established, but by showing Ripley's attempts at cover-up in something resembling real time – clever, intense and peppered with Grand Guignol humor – Zaillian has rejuvenated an entire genre. The show's plot is complex, but Ripley's is less supernaturally dexterous. He is promising, but too old to be a prodigy.

Scott mixes the bone-deep fragility of Damon and the quivering inscrutability of Alain Delon to make this uncertain Tom Ripley his own. He's unstable and forgettable one moment and suave and cunning the next, entirely believable navigating between the two.

Flynn is not the sleazy paragon that Dickie is regularly portrayed as, but he casually conveys the over-maturity of a man to whom much has been given, but from whom nothing is expected. The writing is less consistent with Marge, volatile enough to be the frequent target of mockery, but still smart enough to never fully embrace Tom. But I appreciated the way Fanning plays this uncertainty as a fickle girl treating maturity like an ill-fitting outfit. As for Lombardi, I liked Ripley before showing up and worshiping him after his arrival, delivering a symphony of withering bitterness and contempt.

I'm not going to pretend that there aren't places where Ripley feels indulgently drawn out – I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say that if you cropped the shots of staircases and leering sculptures you'd lose an hour – but Zaillian and Elswit make the series so ravishing that my attention never wavered. .

There will be a certain tendency, I suspect, to falsely claim that the black and white aesthetic is inspired by noir, when in reality it is composed in a much more precise and evocative way than that. Obvious inspirations include Hitchcock (with a direct nod and nod to another Highsmith adaptation, Strangers on a train), Elia Kazan and especially Roberto Rossellini, whose I'm traveling to Italy might be the series' most surprising touchstone. In eight episodes, Italy Ripley is brutal and banal, worthy of cheap postcards and timeless paintings, but still beautiful.

The credits for the series describe it as “Based on the Ripley novels”, when it is almost exclusively about The Talented Mr. Ripley (the threads of the later novels are more of a joke). It took almost a five-year journey just to bring this season to Netflix. But if the streamer processes Ripley as a drama rather than a limited series, it's the kind of intelligent, meticulously produced literary adaptation – think adult television in a The Queen's Gambit Or The crown vein – this deserves general consideration when it comes to pricing. More importantly, for this Highsmith fan, it's worth extending into future installments.