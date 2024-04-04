Prince Andrew is a big bad guy in Epstein interview drama

In November 2019, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and his team had a problem that wouldn't go away. After the publication of a photo of Prince Andrew alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein approximately ten years earlier, allegations of sexual abuse by Epstein survivors and rumors of lewd behavior followed the Duke for years. years. When Epstein's Manhattan mansion and private island home were raided in the fall of 2019, Prince Andrew's association with Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, could no longer be topped. The Duke had exhausted all his options, and if he was ever to fulfill any of his public-facing duties again, he would first have to face that same public.

Scooppremiering April 5 on Netflix, looks at the timeline leading up to the Prince Andrews interview on November 16, 2019 on the BBC. Newsnight program, in which reporter Emily Maitlis held the Dukes' moccasins to the fire for the first time. Although the events of this fictional account are recent, those living outside the UK may not be at all familiar with this now infamous interview. But whether you are fully familiar with this moment in royal history or completely unaware of its importance and impact, Scoop is always a treat to watch unfold.

The film's proceedings are no less fascinating for their cultural relevance, thanks to a taut script from screenwriters Geoff Bussetil and Peter Moffat that trims any unnecessary fat from the story. Sleek direction and a cast of skilled performers also help on this front, keeping the film briskly paced without rushing through all the details necessary to disturb, enrage and excite viewers. Fans of journalism films with a few extra stakes may find Scoop be light on the drama, but its execution is no less fascinating. The film is loose and sober, getting to the point without making an insistent spectacle of itself, exactly what journalism is.

Scoop opens with a vignette examining the process of paparazzi Jae Donnelly (Connor Swindells), who took the photo of Prince Andrew and Epstein walking together in Central Park in 2010. It's a fast-paced and exciting cold open, which throws the foundations on which the rest of the film can build. A single photo can be enough to change the course of history and, in the case of Donnelly's, create several new threads for journalists to follow. A leap forward in time of nine years Newsnight guest producer and booker Sam McAlister (Billie Piper) absentmindedly does just that when she responds to an email from Prince Andrews' secretary, Amanda (Keely Hawes), about a new youth initiative that the Duke spear.

The film cleverly illustrates how small gestures can turn into major breakthroughs in the world of journalism. Much like Jae's photo, Sam's innocuous response to Amanda would like to talk is all it took to finally catch a colossal fish. Sam, frustrated that her colleagues don't trust her judgment and journalistic prowess, moves forward and meets with Amanda to discuss bedbugs. As a middle-class single mother who walks with her head held high and a glittering Chanel brooch on her jacket through the BBC News lobby and who could be threatened by job cuts at the channel, Sam has no time for games.

Sam's personal situation could easily be illustrated in a cutesy way meant to tug at the viewer's heartstrings, but Scoop is smarter than that. Bussetil and Moffat know that their characters don't need to be blind and desperate to connect with an audience. Watching Sam's fearless nature is enough to sympathize with her, and Piper's portrayal of her character never veers into schmaltz either. She is restrained, yet convincing enough to convey the spirit of a journalist who knows how to communicate with her subjects. It's a joy to watch her and the film's script avoid any exasperated newsroom outbursts or familiar twists.

This reluctance to develop false issues is what makes Scoop a truly unique journalistic film. After the years 2022 She says, which has veered into cloying territory at times, it's refreshing to see a film that tackles a subject in the same realm and depicts it perfectly. The lack of uncertainty about what might happen with the Prince Andrew interview (it doesn't turn out the way the Duke hopes, but it's far from a spoiler) works Scoops favor. We have seen enough journalism films in which the subject in difficulty could at any time get out of a difficult situation through power, money and institutions. But this film is an exceptional look at what happens when there's nowhere left to go. As viewers, we can see Prince Andrew's downfall unfolding behind the scenes. And even if we know what's going to happen, it can be just as enjoyable to watch a movie knowing that someone will get their comeuppance as it is to worry about whether justice will be served.

If ScoopThe casting wasn't that talented, maybe that's another story; it takes a collection of gifted actors to make a story compelling even when you know the outcome. Alongside Piper and Hawes, who brilliantly play the downtrodden but irresponsible Amanda, Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell are equally terrifying as Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew, respectively. Although she plays the woman who ultimately provided the Duke with the shovel with which he dug his own grave, Anderson's role is relatively small. Still, she made a lasting impression and proved a formidable presence against Sewells Duke.

It's Prince Andrew, however, who steals the show here, much like the real man did in his train wreck. Newsnight interview. Sewell conveys all of the Duke's remarkable charm, which he used to downplay the seriousness of the accusations against him over the years, as well as all of his frightening neuroses. Smarm is the name of the game when it comes to portraying someone like Prince Andrew, and Sewell brings it up in spades. Watching him stroke the sumptuous fur of the collection of stuffed animals that adorn the Duke's bed and mocking Maitlis slowly fanning the flames of his own self-immolation is a spellbinding sight. And for anyone unfamiliar with Prince Andrew's interview, Sewell enthusiastically conveys all of the deadpan confidence the Duke displayed during the hour-long conversation. It's a thrilling performance, and without Sewell's talents it would be much more difficult for Scoop communicate the need for good journalism.

That's also the thing: Journalism doesn't always have to be groundbreaking and full of huge, jaw-dropping moments to be important. Sometimes it's about advancing a story and moving it to a new location so that the public, who journalists serve, can respond accordingly. Scoop nimbly reveals this state of symbiosis in an elegant, well-performed package that is difficult to look away from. It may not be the most powerful and exhilarating journalism film, but that's exactly why it's so refreshing. Watching the system do its job can be just as exciting as what happens next, and that's something future stories could take into account when turning real events into semi-fictional tales.