Patrick Mahomes brings in the reps with new Chiefs target Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown – a day after Travis Kelce enjoyed a grueling workout with celebrity trainer Laurence Ng in Los Angeles.

Patrick Mahomes is already making sure his newest target is ready to help kick off the Kansas City Chiefs' three-peat Super Bowl quest.

The quarterback was spotted calling reps with the Chiefs' blockbuster offseason signing, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.

The wide receiver signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Chiefs last month and the 26-year-old wasted no time getting acquainted with his new signal-caller.

Brown shared a video of himself and the Super Bowl MVP on an indoor field before running an incredibly fast route to connect with a pass from Mahomes.

This isn't the first time Mahomes and Brown have gotten to work well ahead of the 2024 NFL season, with the two men photographed hitting the gym together 24 hours after the wideout became head coach.

In March, the two underwent several conditioning drills with health, performance and player development coach Bobby Stroupe and even ran against each other at one point.

When he was unveiled by the Chiefs, Brown recalled having discussions with the team before the 2019 draft. At the time, the former Oklahoma star believed the Chiefs would select him to do team with Mahomes in their high-flying offense.

Baltimore ended up taking him in the first round before Kansas City had a chance.

But after a detour to Arizona, where the Ravens traded him and Brown spent the last two seasons dealing with nagging injuries and instability at QB, the speedy receiver finally landed in Kansas City — his dream destination for so long.

Brown shared the latest clip of him and Mahomes on his Instagram Story Wednesday night, hours after teammate Travis Kelce also hit the gym.

The tight side was spotted sweating during a workout session with celebrity fitness trainer Laurence Ng on Wednesday.

The two were also spotted hitting the gym last month – just a day after Brown signed.

Travis is in California spending time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift at her $25 million mansion in Los Angeles.

During the workout, Travis could be seen doing weight training while working out balancing against poles and against a wall. He was also shown running on a few treadmills and on a ramp.

Ng has trained several other celebrities, including New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton and NFL legend Terrell Owens.

Ng posted photos from a few Chiefs games this season, including the team's season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Kelce was excited to welcome Brown to the Chiefs Kingdom when the wide receiver's signing was announced last month.

Brown had 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores against the Arizona Cardinals last season

Kelce opened up about his new teammate Brown on the latest episode of “New Heights.”

“He’s worth every penny,” Kelce said on his “New heights' podcast alongside his brother Jason. “And he’s about to get crazy this year…put a stamp on it.”

Kelce continued, “This guy can absolutely fly. I talked to my guys, my Oklahoma Sooners, about what type of guy he is and everyone raves about the person he is in the building.

The Chiefs star also addressed the text message Brown received from head coach Andy Reid before officially signing with the team, as Reid wrote: “Hollywood, think red today, KC Red with diamonds!!!”.

Brown then responded, “Yes, sir, I love the sound of that.” Think Hollywood Brown, the lights, the camera, the action.