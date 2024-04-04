Northeast Tennessee Music Initiative aims to transform region into entertainment hotspot | WJHL





BRISTOL, Tennessee/Virginia. (WJHL) – Several Northeast Tennessee agencies have come together to launch a new initiative designed to bring musicians and the entire music industry to the region to capitalize on economic development. The Northeast Tennessee Music Initiative was announced Thursday at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. The initiative is a collaboration between the Tennessee Entertainment Commission (TEC), the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development (TDTD), the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNDECD), and the University of Texas Research Organization. East Tennessee State. List: Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties in the Tri-Cities

According to state agencies, the initiative aims to bring together local musicians, music venues, nonprofit organizations and music industry professionals so they can provide the information needed to transform the North East Tennessee into a thriving music scene. The initiative planned the Northeast Tennessee Music Census, which will take place in May. The census will collect information about the music economy in the region and help the initiative determine how best to move forward. “We aim to better understand the strengths, challenges and opportunities within our music community,” said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. According to a press release, the Northeast Tennessee Music Initiative is seeking community partners to help study the region's “live music and entertainment ecosystem.” Partners include the media, music educators, arts organizations, civic organizations, businesses and the public sector. Those interested in becoming community partners can learn more online. Leaders want this to be a community-led effort. “Because at the end of the day, that’s the information we need,” said Bob Raines, executive director of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission. “So we can then make informed decisions about how we're going to move forward with policies or funding to really help our music scene here.” The census will cover eight counties in Northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. The city of Bristol, Tennessee, will also participate. TNDECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter was at the Birthplace of Country Music on Thursday for the announcement and highlighted the importance of Tennessee's music industry to the state. Tennessee's thriving music and entertainment industry supports more than 61,000 jobs statewide and contributes $6.4 billion to our annual GDP, McWhorter said. It is an honor to participate in the announcement of the Northeast Tennessee Music Initiative alongside our partners TDTD, ETSU and TEC, and through this collaboration we have a unique opportunity to grow and strengthen the music ecosystem in the Tri-Cities and replicate these efforts across the state. to stimulate additional economic and tourism growth. The ultimate objective is to promote and foster music as a tool for economic development in the region. “We want to make sure we retain talent and attract talent, and we want to attract new businesses to this area,” Raines said. “And music plays a vital role in that.” The census will be open throughout the month of May and will collect data from the community.

