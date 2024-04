Bollywood is witnessing a rise in the number of biopics

Bollywood is witnessing a rise in biopics. The month of April is expected to see the release of two notable films: Diljit Dosanjh will portray the life and times of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila', while Ajay Devgn will star in the biographical sports drama “Maidaan”, which tells the inspiring story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took a candid approach in depicting the dramatic life of Amar Singh Chamkila, who was murdered at the age of 27 in 1988. Ali said, “It was constructed from facts and as a filmmaker , I promised myself I would do it. I will not manipulate things or invent my scenes. Biopics have become a popular genre, offering audiences the opportunity to delve into the lives of various personalities. From political figures to gangsters to movie stars to freedom fighters, biopics have captured the essence of these individuals' lives. Critically acclaimed films like 'Pan Singh Tomar', 'Sardar', 'Sardar Udham' and 'Neerja' have set high standards, while blockbusters like 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Super 30' and 'Sanju' enjoyed commercial success. . However, not all biopics have resonated with audiences. Recent examples include Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon' and Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantra Veer Sawarkar', which failed to attract viewers. Hooda even admitted to selling his property to finance his film. These films join a list of political biopics that have struggled at the box office, such as Kangana Ranaut's “Thalaivi” and Vivek Oberoi's “PM Narendra Modi”. One industry expert noted that unlike Hollywood, where films depict individuals with all their flaws, Bollywood tends to idealize its subjects, depicting them as almost godlike figures. This tendency to whitewash the truth can limit the depth of analysis and debate around these figures. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel pointed out that apart from the subject matter, star power, marketing, production and promotion play a crucial role in the success of a biopic. A political biopic, in particular, requires a compelling narrative and strong marketing to attract audiences, as seen in the case of 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', which grossed Rs 15 crore and is expected to reach Rs 25 crore during its run. life. Overall, although the popularity of biopics in Bollywood continues to grow, their success depends on various factors, including subject matter, star power, and effective marketing strategies.

