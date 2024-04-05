Winnie the Canine Diva – NBC Los Angeles





This weekend, the streets of West Hollywood will see a new, wagging-tailed, frie-loving dignitary. Winnie may not be a typical politician, but according to her best friend, the town mayor, she participates in town affairs just like anyone else. “She’s with me at almost every Zoom meeting,” Mayor John Erickson said. “She’s next to me, mostly snoring.” At 9 years old and weighing around 70 kilos, the four-legged leader has already achieved numerous successes, thanks to her charismatic personality and her constant presence in the city's official affairs. But don't let her diva attitude fool you: Winnie is deeply cherished by Mayor Erickson and the WeHo community. With her adorable antics regularly featured on social media, she has become something of a local celebrity, stealing the spotlight in many of Erickson's posts. Erickson remembers the moment he first laid eyes on Winnie at the nonprofit Wags and Walks, where the puppy made a lasting impression on him. “Love at first sight. And then he peed on me,” Erickson looked back. Winnie's accession to the status of mayor symbolizes much more than just an original title. Her new role speaks to the deep connection between members of West Hollywood's LGBTQ+ community and their beloved pets, according to Erickson. Dating back to the 1980s, when discrimination was rampant, pets have become valued members of the family, providing comfort and companionship during difficult times, including the AIDS crisis. Over the years, the city has worked tirelessly to welcome these furry companions and recognize their inherent value in every life. From dogs to cats, birds to reptiles, West Hollywood celebrates the bond between humans and animals. Winnie will be officially sworn in as the city's honorary mayor on Saturday, marking a momentous occasion for her and the community. Festivities at the West Hollywood Dog Park will include canine caricatures, memorabilia and a rescue adoption showcase, highlighting the importance of adoption and pet welfare.

