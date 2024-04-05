The Bear season 3 features cameos New York-Insider





If it wasn't already very clear, the Bears writers know their audience. The show, which since its inception has been a darling of the food media for its honest portrayal of the restaurant industry, turns its attention to the high stakes of fine dining restaurant openings by poking fun at restaurant reviews (hint this scene In Ratatouille). New York faces make an appearance in a clip from season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning FX show. And even if national audiences don't recognize some of them, it's a nod to New Yorkers or at least a subset of media insiders. In a clip leaked then deleted of the upcoming season, Neil Fak (Matty Matheson) and his brother, Ted (Ricky Staffieri) talk in the back of the Bear about the new restaurant that opened at the end of season 2. In the clip, the Faks reveal a surprise to Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White): The camera apparently pans to framed portraits of critics, and it appears the brothers have written a few words under each critic's name, Eater Chicago reports. There are two women named Eliza Cameron: one is listed as a blogger and photographer, the photo is by Sue Chan, food industry vet and former Momofuku brand manager. A second Eliza is considered mysterious: she has written a few books on cooking. I haven't read it, though, as the photo says. A third photo is of Julian Black, former assistant general manager of New York's famous Carbone and currently with Prince Street Hospitality, which includes the wildly popular Brooklyn pizzerias Lucali and Baby Luc. The table also includes New Yorker writer Naomi Fry, who writes about pop culture. Fry clarified on X yesterday that her photo is the only extent to which she is Featured about the new season. Notably, while New York has plenty of food critics to choose from, none are represented on the show, probably for obvious reasons. Beyond the fact that it's funny, some critics, even today, remain anonymous, although most restaurants that care still manage to find photos to display in their kitchens, like those represented in the performance stage. Later in the clip, the pan shows a photo of a man in a suit and tie named Philip Smart, who is Chris Black from the podcast. Since when and a regular contributor to Vox Media's sister publication, The Strategist, which also occasionally covers dine out. Not all of the text is readable, but viewers might be able to figure it out: he's from Atlanta, knows nothing about Chicago. A tough guy? The photo also says: Likes room temperature water. It's deceptively sophisticated. The clip suggests this season of the bear It could be about positioning itself at the top, perhaps even for its own James Beard Awards. This would make sense given that the awards ceremony takes place in Chicago, where the show takes place. Back in 2015the beards moved from New York to Chicago Through at least 2027, a deal has raised millions of dollars in sponsorships obtained through Choose Chicago, the city's tourism organization. And it shows that Chicago and cities other than New York are coming for New York's ego (at least according to the food world's Oscars, which did not nominate New York as a contender for a national chef award this year or last year, a major upheaval). Then, last year, Michelin combined the New York, Washington, DC and Chicago awards for the first time. The third season of the bear Continue to pile on when it comes to New York's reputation as the best place in the country to dine? Well I have to wait june discover.

