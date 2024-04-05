Elizabeth Hurley lost Austin Powers role due to pregnancy | Entertainment

Elizabeth Hurley lost her role in the third Austin Powers movie because she was pregnant.
The 58-year-old model/actress appeared in the first two films – “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” – as Vanessa Kensington, but she was absent casting for the film. Sequel to 2002's 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' – and she has now revealed that the timing of filming just didn't suit her because she was expecting son Damian and her baby bump would have been too hard to hide.
During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she explained, “You know what, I was offered the third 'Austin Powers.' [film]and I actually took my shot, but when it was offered to me, I told them – and they were the first to know, other than my immediate family, I said, “Guys, I'm pregnant “.
“I was pregnant with my son and I said, 'So unless you shoot it literally next week, I don't think I can do it.'
“They were like, 'Oh, you'll be fine, you're so skinny'… I gained 150 pounds when I was pregnant, okay?
“I was like, 'No no, you don't understand, you really have to shoot, real quick,' and by the time they were ready to shoot, I was literally [very] pregnant.”
Losing the role meant Elizabeth missed out on the chance to star alongside Beyoncé, who joined the cast as Foxxy Cleopatra, and she added: “It wasn't my fault, okay? Because I love Beyoncé, I love 'Austin Powers,' it just wasn't my fault.”
When asked if she would consider returning for another “Austin Powers” movie, Elizabeth insisted that she would love to work with the film's star, Mike Myers, again.
She says: “[Mike] is one of my favorite co-stars… [he is a] brilliant man, fabulously kind and gentle and of course one of the best comedians on the planet. »
But Elizabeth then joked: “I'm not sure I'll ever wear my costumes again… [I’d have to come back] in slightly different costumes. »
