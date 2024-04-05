Andrew Scott extends the tension and tension to the maximumExBulletin

Entertainment
Author Patricia Highsmith wrote the first of several novels about Tom Ripley, a successful conman, in 1955. Four decades later, this first book, The Talented Mr. Ripley, was adapted into a 1999 film, starring a young Matt Damon. Now, 25 years later, it is being adapted again, this time as an eight-part Netflix miniseries called Ripley.
There are a few things you need to know about this new miniseries right off the bat and I hope each of them helps persuade you to tune in and watch it. The first is that the eight episodes of this new adaptation are written and directed by Steven Zaillian, who directed and wrote the screenplay for Looking for Bobby Fischer, co-wrote the screenplay for silver ball, and wrote the screenplays for Schindler's List, Awakenings And The girl with the dragon tattoo.
Another is that this new Ripley entrusts the title role of conman Tom Ripley to Andrew Scott. If his name isn't familiar to you, he's the young and attractive actor who gained international recognition for his appearance in the second season of Flea bag in a role commonly referred to as “the burning priest”.
And there is a third truly remarkable aspect to Netflix's offering. Ripley: All eight episodes are in black and white, a rarity for modern television. Ripley takes place in the early 1960s, but the choice of filming in black and white is clearly based on aesthetics. Director Zaillian and cinematographer Robert Elswit take the opportunity to present breathtaking images of Italian landscapes, art and architecture, as well as piercing close-ups worthy of the best film noir.
Philippe Antonello/Netflix
Keep the history of Ripley grounded in its period of origin is also more than stylistically satisfying, it's crucial. Ripley was a conman whose disadvantages worked mainly because the passage of information then was so slow, no cell phones, no Internet, and many ways to intercept or lose items in the mail. Back then, by pulling out of her scams, Ripley could get away with murder. And finally, he tries.
Scott, in a tour de force, is present in virtually every scene in the first five episodes. He is intense even when he speaks softly. We first meet Ripley as he is running a detailed mailing scam when he is approached at a local New York bar by a private detective working for a wealthy man, Dickie's father, with an unusual offer. The conversation at the bar gives Ripley the opportunity to go to Italy all expenses paid and check on Dickie, hoping to persuade him to return home to the United States.
When Ripley arrives, he finds Dickie (Johnny Flynn) living in a magnificent rented Italian villa, in the company of a woman, Marge, who wishes to enjoy Dickie's lavish lifestyle. But so does Tom and he gets close enough to be a guest in Dickie's villa.
This triangle of Ripley, Dickie and Marge (Dakota Fanning) actually becomes a rectangle, thanks to the arrival of another friend of Dickie's, a playwright named Freddie. And each of them, over time, is a possible candidate for Ripley to swindle, seduce, or murder. Or a combination of all three.
The tension in this Ripley The series is stretched to the max, in a confident and exciting way. A five-page scene from the book, involving an accident with a small motorboat, is edited as a 15-minute epic sequence with Ripley that is completely silent, except for one word, which I cannot repeat.
And there are other bold narrative and visual surprises throughout. At one point there is an unexpected but apt flashback to the 1600s. Elsewhere there is a very clever visual trick of translating Italian newspaper headlines into English on screen by transforming them from one language to the other. And somewhere, amidst all that glorious black and white, there's a quick splash of color, an effect reminiscent of Schindler's List, one of the other films on Zaillian's CV. And speaking of that resume as a credited Netflix creator, writer, and director Ripleyhe added a doozy.
