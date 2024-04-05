Bob Iger Thinks Woke Disney Critics Don't Even Know What Woke Means





Bob Iger has a message for those who criticize Disney for being too woke. The Disney CEO sat down for an interview at Disney headquarters on Thursday and spoke directly to leading critics, including Elon Musk And Nelson Peltz on the direction in which he is leading the entertainment giant. In the interview with the CNBC journalist David Faber, Iger argued that Disney was not primarily concerned with infusing messages into its programming and that it remained an entertainment-driven company. Musk took it upon himself to wage war against Iger's vision of Disney. The CEO of X has repeatedly criticized Iger and Disney for being too woke, April Fool's Day post that he was joining the company as director of DEI. I look forward to working with Bob Iger and Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE enlightening! »wrote the tycoon. Even linguini. (This was apparently a funny joke attempt by Musk.) Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. Iger certainly wasn't laughing. I don't know, Iger told Faber, about Musk's harassment. This has nothing to do with the Walt Disney Company or me. Although he wasn't concerned about Musk's comedic style, Iger indirectly addressed Musk's idea that Disney had woken up, promising that the company was focusing on entertainment rather than moralizing. Making the message the number one priority in our films and TV shows is not what we were planning. They have to be entertaining, Iger said. And look, where the Disney company can have a positive impact on the world, whether it's fostering acceptance and understanding of people of all types, it's great. But generally speaking, we need to be an entertainment-driven company and I've worked very hard to achieve that. Musk is not the only billionaire to attack Iger. Peltz, who runs the multibillion dollar hedge fund Trian Partners, recently lost a proxy war for control of Disney's board, with the company spending about $25 million in his failed attempt to oust Iger, according to The New York Times. (Disney reportedly spent up to $40 million on its successful counter-campaign.) Musk pledged his support to Peltz on published April 3 that Nelson Peltz should definitely be on the Disney board! and that the 81-year-old would help reform the company and significantly improve Disney's stock price. As for Peltz, Iger called their proxy war distracting and argued that it was completely unhelpful to the company. Despite protests from Musk and Peltz, he claimed that the noise regarding Disney and its alleged woke pivot had somewhat died down, and argued that the word itself was beginning to lose its meaning, becoming a catch-all for his detractors. The term wake up is distributed rather liberally, Iger said. I think a lot of people don't really understand what that means. Musk certainly doesn't.

