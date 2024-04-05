Search intensifies for Yellowstone spinoff actor after arrest affidavit submitted





LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) – The search for a Yellowstone spinoff actor is intensifying as an arrest affidavit for the Lawrence student has been submitted. THE Lawrence Police Department announced Thursday, April 4 that the search for Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of a Yellowstone actor, had not yet been successful. The public was asked for their continued assistance. LKPD noted that its drone team worked most of Thursday afternoon south of the city trying to quickly cover much of the ground in hopes of uncovering leads. Calls and information submitted will continue to be tracked. Detectives said they continue to follow leads since an incident that occurred Sunday morning. Witnesses reported hearing a woman's screams in a Lawrence apartment. An arrest affidavit was submitted to the Douglas Co. District Attorney. Police said Bringe Plenty's 2005 Ford Explorer was last seen traveling southbound out of Lawrence on Highway 59. The SUV has Kansas license plate 368-PXB. Brings Plenty is reportedly the nephew of Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty, Rainwaters Driver. He is also said to be a student at Haskell Indian Nations University and to have played the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in 1923's Yellowstone spin-off. Police said their immediate need was to locate Brings Plenty. They have been in contact with his family, who are becoming more and more worried as the days go by. A collaboration with the MMIWG2ST chapter of Lawrence was also initiated to try to find him. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brings Plentys should report it to LKPD at 785-832-7509. Cole Brings Plenty is wanted in connection with a domestic violence investigation in Lawrence, Kansas. (Lawrence Police Department) Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

