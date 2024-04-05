Compelling novel explores the aftermath of A Day of Violence Daily Freeman





Malcolm Forbes | Star Tribune (TNS) Abigail Deans' 2021 debut, Girl A, was a gripping and devastating treatment of trauma. His second has a lot in common with him. In Girl A, the English writer tells the story of Lex who, at 15, desperately escaped from the house where her violent parents were holding her captive. Commuting through the years, Dean chronicled Lex's efforts to exorcise the memories of his father (the rot in my bones) and his attempts to reconnect with his siblings, process the pain, and transform the house of horrors of his childhood in a community center. The new Dean's First Day also revolves around a tragedy and its aftermath. Its layered narrative is composed of cutting and shifting timelines. And its damaged characters are on personal journeys of healing and settling scores. On this occasion, however, Dean expands his cast, broadens his scope, and imbues the proceedings with gray areas of moral complexity and ambiguity, all while spinning a propulsive and compelling story. < class=""> One morning in the picturesque Lake District town of Stonesmere, a lone gunman interrupts a primary school play and opens fire. These atrocities break apart families and shatter lives. But it also divides opinions. Trent, a former Stonesmere resident, disputes the reported version of events, including the eyewitness testimony given to the press by Marty, daughter of a teacher killed that fateful day. Marty claims she was there, in the audience, and saw the shooter commit his sickening madness. Trent spots inconsistencies and goes on a mission to find out what really happened. It quickly becomes clear that Marty has something to hide. But Trent goes too far in his pursuit of facts, letting obsession turn into delusion by associating himself with a group of conspiracy theorists. They are led by the odious freethinker Ray Cleave, who believes that Marty is an actor, that the massacre was a hoax and that the victims did not exist. On the day of the investigation, Marty has the opportunity to set the record straight. Will the truth finally come out and at what cost? As with Girl A, Day One is not a study of violence but rather an examination of its repercussions. The two main characters are captivating creations. Marty is distressed but also guilt-ridden, and Dean masterfully charts her struggle to stay sane as she is plagued by gruesome truths and her own dark secret. Equally thrilling is Trent's descent into bigotry, from running a website called Stonesmere Exposer and occupying a world where things were not as the mainstream media made them out to the crashing funeral , trying to dig graves and succeeding in destroying reputations. Dean builds intrigue by gradually unleashing shocking revelations. She also keeps her reader engaged by rotating the characters' perspectives. By the time we arrive at this astonishing conclusion, it has long been clear that this is a finely crafted work by a gifted storyteller. Day one By: Abigail Dean. Editor: Viking, 368 pages, $29. StarTribune 2024. Visit tostartribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.







