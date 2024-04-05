Bob Iger on 'Woke' Critics, Elon Musk and Nelson Peltz

With Nelson Peltz's proxy fight in the rearview mirror, Disney CEO Bob Iger says he is now free to focus on moving the company forward, with succession a top priority.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNBC Thursday morning, Iger said that in meetings with shareholders over the past few months, succession was a key issue, and he sought to reassure the Street that he was focused on the problem.

“The board engaged in a succession process upon my return, and they take it very, very seriously. I don’t think it’s changed at all because of the battle of activism,” Iger told CNBC’s David Faber. “They made this their number one priority as soon as I got back, they formed a committee right away, they meet regularly, they're going to meet even more regularly in the future because I'm not going to be here forever. ”

He also suggested that although his contract runs until 2026, his successor would be announced “at the right time”, hinting that a name could emerge sooner.

“I think it's really important to have a good transition process, you know, it's a very complicated business,” Iger added. “And not only is it important to choose the right person, but it's also very important to give them every opportunity in the world to succeed in their job, and the board is very focused on who that person is and what the time when the decision must be made. done, and essentially, how the transfer will take place.

He also addressed the proxy fight, with Faber asking him if Peltz's crusade was personal, given the support of former Marvel president Ike Perlmutter.

“If you're asking if it's personal on their end, you should probably ask him, he'd probably say no. I think there was probably, to some extent, some degree of personal animosity on the table here,” Iger responded.

And when asked if it was true that he was willing to step down from Disney's board if Peltz won a seat, Iger responded that “his presence on the board, we believe, would have could have been distracting and it could have made it very, very difficult for us to do our job the way we think it should be done.

Iger also brushed off questions about Elon Musk's trolling of the company, telling Faber that “this has nothing to do with The Walt Disney Company or me.”

“People have been attacking me and the company for years,” he added. “I don’t get distracted by those things.”

But Iger seems to acknowledge that criticism of Disney content as “woke” may have some degree of merit, although he adds: “The term 'woke' is used rather liberally, no pun intended to that effect.” regard. I think a lot of people don't even really understand what that means.

“I think the noise is kind of muted. I’ve been preaching that for a long time in the company before I left and since I came back, our number one goal is to entertain,” Iger added. “At the end of the day, making the message sort of the number one priority in our films and our TV shows is not what we're setting out to do. They have to be entertaining, and wherever the Disney company can have a positive impact on the world, whether that's, you know, fostering acceptance and understanding of people of all types, that's great.

“But generally speaking, we have to be an entertainment-first company… And understanding that vision, we try to reach a very, very diverse audience.” And on the one hand, to achieve that, what you do, the stories that you tell, really have to reflect the audience that you're trying to reach, but that audience, because it's so diverse, really, first and foremost, he wants to be entertained, and sometimes some things can't deter them. And we just need to be more responsive to the interest of a broad audience. It's not easy, you know, so you can't please everyone all the time, right?

The CEO also gave an update on Disney's streaming efforts, saying that Disney will “launch our first real foray into password sharing” in June, with a full rollout planned for September.

When asked if Disney's goal was to solidify itself as No. 2 in streaming, Iger said, “I wouldn't say that's necessarily the goal,” but still did. praise for the company's biggest streaming competitor.

“Netflix is ​​the gold standard in streaming. They have done a phenomenal job in many different directions,” he said. “I actually have very high regard for what they accomplished. If only we could accomplish what they accomplished, that would be great.

And as for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Disney World Oversight Board settlement, Iger described the deal as a “win-win.”

“We call it a win-win situation. It’s a good thing for the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company,” Iger said. “This gives us the opportunity to engage more effectively and deeply with the supervisory board, which has also been reconstituted to some extent, and to make the kind of investments that we need in this sector, not only to to grow our business, but also to grow in terms of the state of Florida, create more jobs and more revenue for the state of Florida.

And when asked if that meant there would be no more public conflicts between DeSantis and the company, Iger replied: “I hope not, but I can't, I can't talk on behalf of Governor DeSantis in this regard.”