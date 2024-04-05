Orlando Boat Show, many arts

With Florida spring in full swing, there are numerous events celebrating the arts in Central Florida, as well as an annual showcase of the latest and greatest watercraft.

The weekend of April 5-7 marks a student art exhibition in Orlando. McRae Art StudiosArt in bloom Orlando Art Museuma new exhibition at Faith Arts Village OrlandoTHE Orlando Boat Show and the A Daytona Arts Festival.

Here are plenty of crafty and nautical ways to spend a sunny spring weekend in Central Florida.

“Working of the Soul” at McRae Art Studios

At McRae Art Studios in Orlando, 60 young artists from Edgewater and Evans high schools will present ceramics, drawings and paintings in a showcase titled “Workings of the Soul.” McRae artist, Fern Matthews, reached out to public school teachers to provide space for this unique opportunity to first welcome students for a field trip and studio tour.

“They came here and now they become the stars. When I had students here, I told them, 'In a month, these walls will have your art,'” Matthews said. “You could see their faces change. They understood it and were inspired by it.

Prizes will be awarded to students for the selected works.

“When some of my students talked to the artists here, they realized they could actually do this,” said Gracie Ferch, who teaches art at Evans High School.

If you are going to:“Workings of the Soul” opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 5 with viewing hours from noon to 4 p.m. on April 6 and 7 at 1000 Arlington St. in Orlando. More information: mcraeartstudios.com

Orlando Boat Show

Over three days, aspiring and seasoned boaters can view approximately 400 boats from Central Florida's top dealers, representing more than 80 manufacturers at the Orlando Boat Show. Visitors to the Orange County Convention Center can get up close and personal with bowriders, center consoles, deck boats, flatboats, freshwater fishing boats, jet boats, pontoons and surf boats.

Joe Lewis, general manager of the Mount Dora Boating Center and Marina, said personal watercraft and tritoons (triple-hulled pontoons) have been especially popular lately.

“Dealers at the show are offering specials to entice people to make the decision to purchase at the show,” said Lewis, who is also president of the Marine Industry Association of Central Florida.

This show is intended to be family-friendly with seminars led by Captain Don Dingman, who hosts “Hook the Future” to encourage children to take up fishing, and Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel.

“There are a lot of families at the Orlando Boat Show. I really enjoy going to a show where family fun is a priority,” said Dingman, who will hand out rods and reels to children ages 5 to 15 at his clinic. “It’s nice for people to leave with a smile, to have something in their hand and to know that they’re going to go fishing.”

If you are going to:The Orlando Boat Show is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 5-6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7 at 9400 Universal Blvd. in Orlando. Adult tickets are $10 per person. Children aged 12 and under enter free. On-site parking costs $10.65. More information: orlandoboatshow.com

“Transcendence: exploring transformation through art” at FAVO

Faith Arts Village Orlando (FAVO) is known as a space for artists working in what was once a motel. Each month one or two of the studios present new exhibitions and this month, Alexia Written will be exhibiting her works in studio #244, Art for All Spaces. “Transcendence: Exploring Transformation Through Art” features bold, colorful abstract art with textures inspired by the artist's background in graphic design. Written's art explores the human capacity for transformation and exploration of new horizons.

If you are going to: “Transcendence: Exploring Transformation Through Art” is on view at FAVO's Art Walk Open House, 6-9 p.m., April 5-6 at 221 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. More information: facebook.com

Art in Bloom at the Orlando Art Museum

The Council of 101, the Orlando Museum of Art's primary fundraising group, is hosting its annual Art in Bloom fundraiser in the spring with art-inspired floral designs. Visitors can wander through the galleries and discover compositions directly inspired by works of art. The event also includes a silent auction, antique selection, mystery house tour, “What’s it worth?” » assessments, snacks, activities for children and daily entertainment.

If you are going to:Art in Bloom is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 5-7 at 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando. Tickets are $20 per adult and $12 per child ages 3-12, seniors, active duty military and first responders. Special events cost extra. More information: council101.org

A Daytona Arts Festival

The 5th annual One Daytona Art Festival hosts more than 100 artists and craft vendors, live music, student art exhibits, a free kids' area and live painting. The juried festival takes place right across the street from the Daytona International Speedway.

If you are going to:The One Daytona Art Festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6-7 at 1 Daytona Blvd. in Daytona Beach. More information: onedaytonaartfestival.net

