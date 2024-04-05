Interview: Suzanna Hamilton, actress

My acting career began while attending the Anna Schers drama club after school. It was all about fun, discipline, respect and communication. He was a genius. She made you feel like you had a voice and something to say. A lot of fantastic actors have come through his school. She taught English at a school off Essex Road, Islington, which was not what she is today. She just removed the barriers between us when we were kids; so we made friends with people you wouldn't normally make friends with, without even realizing it.

A good movie role can be a lot of fun, to be a cog in a wheel. The stage work is exhilarating and hits the parts that nothing else does. I really appreciate the three media, cinema, stage and radio.

My favorite roles were those of Karen, an injured woman in David Hares' film Weather report, which was fantastic; and Russian Christian poet Irina Ratushinskaya in a BBC film called Small areas. I couldn't believe she was sent to a labor camp because she believed in God.

We were very cold and unhappy during filming. with a charming group of women in a former textile factory in the north; so it really made you think about the reality of what you're doing. Playing it influenced my own journey.

There are all these political prisoners all over the world now, and I'm sad about the way the prison system is run here. The idea of ​​forgiveness seems to have disappeared. Sure, people do terrible things, but if you had a terrible life and did something terrible by mistake in your 20s, you shouldn't be sent to a maximum security prison to fester for the rest of your life.

Play Julia in 1984 It was hard, shocking. Orwell was writing about what was happening already in 1948. I hope politics has improved a lot, but I don't really see it. In the 1960s, we were raised on free education and health care. Was this just an incident after the wars? Who said you have the right to education and health?

I went to drama school, who was paid and had a small grant to live on. We had freedom and you were not arrested if you participated in a demonstration. There seemed to be more freedom of expression.

I don't know what the answers are, as well as feeling more and more that I need to pray and be grateful for what I have. I have a lot of trouble watching the news. I try, but I don't often succeed. My husband reads his newspaper on the phone, but it's pure propaganda. I am stunned by the magnitude of the situation.

Big Brother doesn't necessarily watch us, even though you could have fooled me. Your mobile phone almost looks like a version of Big Brother. It goes with you everywhere and connects you to everything you want, giving you all kinds of information about yourself. And, as an actor, I'm aware that many standard contracts now have an AI clause stating that we will be able to reproduce your face and voice. I know AI can be amazing and bring us all kinds of things, but it's still pretty terrifying.

The desire to hear stories is the seed of faith, because imagination is a spiritual thing. There was a good slogan for this beautiful film The miracle worker: The greatest story ever told!

When I listen to a story, I can't help but wonder what will happen. Listening pushes me towards something else, something else. It's been a slow realization that acting is a sort of in-between thing in the spiritual lives of others, and as such it sometimes carries weight.

I sometimes volunteer with a national bereavement charity. I lost my brother in 2012 and he had a big influence on me; but, from my childhood, I understood that we didn't talk much about death, and that interested me, because we were all going to die. I don't want to die soon, or for anyone I love to die soon, but it's a fact.

There is a gift in death, sometimes, unless it is particularly shocking or traumatic. When death occurs, there is naturally a presence that is sometimes not macabre, but something of grace and of God.

I remember thinking when I was a child that the prayer at the end of the Hail Mary was a little harsh: pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death; but it's logical. Even a child can see it. Some Christians meditate daily on their death, and I think that some nuns receive a candle on the day of their profession which will be lit on their deathbed. I hope I have a good death.

My priest asked me to be our parish Caritas representative, the global Catholic charity to end poverty, promote justice and restore dignity. Some ideas are probably too ambitious for our parish, like creating a food bank, but they were trying to fit in with what is already happening. I was able to help refugees and asylum seekers who came to our church obtain a grant to cover necessities, like clothing and food.

I'm not a natural do-gooder, if I'm honest. Figuring out how to fit in and help others is a really exciting thing to do, but it's not necessarily as easy as it seems. It's a good idea, but how to do it in practice? I need to listen to others.

Today I have two different schedules. When I'm acting, it usually takes up most of the hours. When I'm not gaming, I stay as healthy as possible with various projects and hobbies that come and go. I learned Hebrew for a year and French more recently. I take sewing lessons. Additionally, I have continued periods of learning the Gospel of St. Mark. I see friends and family. I look for ways to give back what was given to me.

I grew up in London, one of four children, went to a Church of England primary school. then on a huge global. We had a fantastic summer holiday on the Scillies. My first experience with God was when I was a child, on vacation, feeling the wind on my face. I thought: Where does this come from? And where is he going?

Shortly after my grandfather died, I came across my grandmother crying, which shocked me. She hugged me and said: He is in heaven. And I thought, yes.

In 2000, I was ready, and to my horror, I took an Alpha course at Holy Trinity, Brompton, London. Many years and churches later, I went to Rome.

Unemployment makes me angry, especially for young people. Corporate greed.

Sharing good food and laughter makes me the happiest, and peace of mind, worship, especially singing, and time spent with family.

There is nothing in the world like camping. One of my greatest achievements was traveling 120 miles on the West Highlands road, from Glasgow to Ben Nevis, carrying my tent and cooking things on my back. I don't do it enough. I like to explore. You can wild camp in Scotland. I love this freedom. Midges were a problem: you have to be in this tent at 8 p.m. with your zipper closed; but you're so tired at that point, it's not a problem.

My son, Lowell, Greta Thunberg and rainbows This is what gives me hope for the future.

I pray for guidance, for an awareness of God, with me, now.

I would choose to be locked in a church with Mary, the Mother of God. I love praying using the rosary and would love to listen and sit with this woman who changed the world by saying yes.

Suzanna Hamilton spoke to Terence Handley MacMath.