Hollywood's 26 Most Successful Marriages and Why They Work | Dr. Charles and Dr. Elizabeth Schmitz





We conducted extensive research to find out the success rates of celebrity marriages. We excluded politicians, political pundits and those who make the news. We were only interested in the success rates of celebrities, particularly those who live and reside in or near Hollywood or New York. So here is our list of successful celebrity marriages, along with the wedding dates of these couples and how long they have been living in marital bliss. Here are 26 of Hollywood's most successful marriages: Alan and Arlene Alda March 15, 1957 (age 67) Paula Prentiss and Richard Benjamin October 26, 1961 (63 years old) Ron and Cheryl Howard – June 7, 1975 (age 49) Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas May 21, 1980 (age 44) Samuel and Latanya Jackson August 3, 1980 (age 44) Dustin and Lisa HoffmanOctober 12, 1980 (age 44) Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne July 4, 1982 (age 42) Lisa and Ken VanderpumpAugust 28, 1982 (age 42) Denzel and Pauletta Washington June 25, 1983 (age 41) Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon April 29, 1983 (age 41) Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher GuestDecember 18, 1984 (40 years old) DL and LaDonna Hughley February 22, 1986 (age 38) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson April 30, 1988 (age 36) Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick September 4, 1988 (age 36) Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan July 16, 1988 (age 36) Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates March 5, 1989 (age 35) Steven Spielberg and Kate CapshawOctober 12, 1991 (33 years old) Clint Black and Lisa HartmanOctober 20, 1991 (age 33) Warren Beatty and Annette Bening March 12, 1992 (age 32) Sting and Trudie Styler August 20, 1992 (age 32) Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis October 1993 (31 years old) David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer November 13, 1993 (age 31) Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa May 1, 1996 (age 28) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill October 6, 1996 (age 28) Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker May 19, 1997 (age 27) William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman September 6, 1997 (age 27) We are happy to announce that successful marriage is alive and well in Hollywood, New York and among other well-known celebrities across the American continent. You may be wondering how some celebrity marriages lasted so long. Our 30 years of research into successful marriages has led us to believe that the answer is actually very clear. So, what are the secrets to building a love that lasts? Successful marriages and relationships all require simple actions, gestures and conversations. If you have this, you are well on your way to laying the foundation for a lasting relationship. The seven key ingredients that define a successful marriage are easy to understand but difficult for many couples to put into practice in their relationship. Here are the 7 seven key ingredients that define a successful marriage: 1. It's not you and me, it's us. In a successful marriage, two people must become one without losing their identity. 2. Be open and honest. In a successful marriage, there are no sacred cows or secrets. Couples should talk about everything and nothing. 3. Respect each other. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. To have a successful love and marriage you need mutual love and respect. 4. Take care of yourself and encourage your partner. Married couples understand that taking care of their health is not enough. They must also promote the health of their spouse. Living until “death do us part” requires a mutual concern for good health. 5. Have a joint bank account. It's not your money or my money. In successful marriages, it's our money. 6, Remember that actions speak louder than words. Touching yourself several times a day is the norm. In a successful marriage, touching your partner should be a confirmation of your love for them and, surprisingly, doesn't always have to lead to sex. Related stories from YourTango: 7. Spice things up. Successful marriages are exciting, never boring and full of unpredictable things. Don't always be so predictable. Variety is the spice of life. These celebrity marriages know how to build a love that lasts. A successful marriage is neither mysterious nor difficult to understand. Many celebrities have learned these lessons well. Your marriage can last a lifetime if you know how to make each of these seven key ingredients work for your marriage. Dr. Charles and Dr. Elizabeth Schmitz are renowned love and marriage experts and multi-award winning authors. Their bestselling book, Building a love that lastsprovides readers with insightful and practical advice from thousands of happily married couples.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourtango.com/love/hollywood-most-successful-marriages The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos