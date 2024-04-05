Actor sues Los Angeles County and Gascon for allegedly making false accusations – NBC Los Angeles





Actor Joseph Gatt sued Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascn, a former prosecutor and LAPD detective, on Thursday, alleging they failed to investigate a teenager's allegations before publicly announcing the criminal charges brought against him, only to quietly close the case almost two years later. a forensic examination showed that the purported evidence had been fabricated and that no crime had occurred. Gatt, who has appeared in roles in “Game of Thrones,” “Thor” and “True Detective,” said in the case filed in U.S. District Court that random accusations that he sent explicit messages to a teenage girl in another state had effectively ended her acting career. “This lawsuit stems from the shocking and intentional destruction of Joseph Gatts' acting career and personal reputation by Los Angeles County law enforcement, the result of a completely botched criminal investigation, without any probable cause ” the complaint states. Charges against Gatt were dropped on Feb. 9, according to court records. “It was determined that there were well-founded concerns about the sufficiency of the evidence,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. “The charge was dismissed by the designated prosecutor.” The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations in the lawsuit. Gatt is represented in this case by attorney Dean Pamphilis, who recently obtained a $5 million settlement on behalf of an election software company owner who was accused by Gascn's office of conspiracy and embezzlement in an alleged election interference scheme allegedly involving China. This case was dropped when it was revealed that there was no evidence of any violation of the law and that the allegations were based on conspiracy theories bolstered by deniers of the 2020 presidential election outcome , according to this lawsuit. Gatt's trial echoes some of the same themes: Authorities rushed to make a high-profile announcement without first conducting a thorough investigation into the case. “The arrest and charges against Mr. Gatt, for which he was labeled a serial pedophile by the Los Angeles District Attorney and the LAPD, were based on fabricated evidence,” Pamphilis said. In 2022, the LAPD announced in a statement that Gatt had been arrested accused of having sexually explicit conversations with a minor across state lines, and the release asked any other potential victims to contact law enforcement. According to Gatt's lawsuit, forensic examinations of the digital devices were not conducted until long after the press release and arrest, and once they were, it was clear that someone, perhaps the teenager at the center of the allegations, had fabricated allegedly incriminating screenshots. “Twenty months later, when the fabricated evidence was ultimately disclosed to Mr. Gatt and Mr. Gatts' forensic expert was prepared to expose the truth in open court, the Los Angeles District Attorney voluntarily dismissed the criminal complaint,” Pamphilis said. “Mr. Gatt, however, had already lost his community, his acting career and his personal reputation,” he said. “We look forward to recovering Mr. Gatt’s enormous losses in court.” The LAPD, which generally does not comment on prosecutions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

