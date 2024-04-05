Swedish entertainment company Pophouse acquires music catalog of rock band KISS





In short: American rock band KISS has sold its catalog, brand and intellectual property to a Swedish company.

American rock band KISS has sold its catalog, brand and intellectual property to a Swedish company. Pophouse Entertainment said its mission was to help the group become “immortal” and introduce them to new generations.

Pophouse Entertainment said its mission was to help the group become “immortal” and introduce them to new generations. They are the latest in a continuing trend of successful bands and their rights holders are striking deals to sell their back catalogs. Swedish entertainment and music investment company Pophouse says it has acquired the music catalog, brand and image of American rock band KISS. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but The Associated Press estimated the value of the deal was more than $US300 million ($456 million). Pophouse Entertainment Group, created by ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus, is also the founding investor in the ABBA Voyage show in London. Pophouse previously partnered with KISS on the final night of their farewell tour in New York in December 2023, when the group revealed their digital avatars. ABBA created the live holographic show using motion capture.(Twitter: @ABBAVoyage) “Our mission is to realize the group's vision of becoming immortal and enabling new generations to discover and be part of the KISS journey and take it forward,” Johan Lagerlof, Pophouse's chief investment officer, said in a released statement. on the company's website. “With the help of the energy of the fans, the group, our expertise and our creativity, we will realize this vision.” Bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons said the band had “always innovated popular culture”. “This partnership will ensure that we continue to do this for years to come,” he said. Pophouse said it would create digital versions of KISS, with an Avatar show planned for 2027. KISS is Pophouse's second investment outside of Sweden, following the acquisition of Cyndi Lauper's music catalog in February 2023. They are the latest in a continuing trend of successful bands, and their rights holders are striking deals to resell their back catalogs, often for impressive sums. It's big business, especially since two-thirds of all music streamed is catalog music, and streaming accounts for 84% of all music industry revenue. Not all artists have disclosed the amounts involved, but some contracts have been estimated at half a billion dollars. Bob Dylan, the Nobel Prize-winning songwriter, sold the publishing rights to his catalog of more than 600 songs in 2020.(AP: File) Artists such as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Bieber, Stevie Nicks and Shakira have all sold or seen their catalogs sold. In 2020, Bob Dylan sold the publishing rights to his catalog of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group. The singer's collection includes modern standards like Blowin' in the Wind and Like a Rolling Stone. Industry experts estimate the deal size to be between $300 million and $500 million. In 2021, Warner Music Group reached a deal with David Bowie's estate for worldwide rights to the prolific singer's 1968 catalog of recorded music, including Space Oddity and Let's Dance. Terms were not disclosed. Not all artists accept or have had control over the sale of their catalogs. In June 2019, music executive Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings announced it had acquired Big Machine Label Group, run by Scott Borchetta and home to Taylor Swift's first six albums, for an estimated $300 million to $350 million, according to the New York Times. reported. In response, Swift began re-recording and releasing new versions of these albums, titled Taylor's Version, in an effort to reclaim her masters. Reuters/AP

