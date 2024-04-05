Entertainment
The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller dies at 60
Adrian Schiller, known for his roles in British television series The last kingdom And Victoriadied, his family and the agency confirmed Thursday. He was 60 years old.
It is with the heaviest and saddest hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved client, Adrian Schiller, on Wednesday, April 3, said the statement from Scott Marshall Partners, which represented the actor for more than three decades. He passed away far too soon and we, his family and close friends are devastated by this loss.
The agency added that Schiller's death was sudden and unexpected. The cause of death was not yet available.
Schiller had recently returned from Sydney, Australia, where he had performed in The Lehman Trilogy with the National Theater. According to his agency, Schiller intended to continue appearing in the show's international tour in San Francisco.
The National Theater has published a tribute to the late actor by director Rufus Norris on X Thursday morning.
We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our company member and friend, Norris said in the release. Adrian was a wonderful actor and the National Theater had the pleasure of working with him throughout his career.
Schiller began acting in 1992 and his career has spanned more than 30 years between stage and screen. The London-born artist was primarily known for his work on historical pieces, and his IMDB page has more than 80 credits.
Her most notable roles were in British royal dramas Victoria And The last kingdom. Schiller starred alongside Jenna Coleman for three seasons in Victoria, playing Penge, an elderly footman who took on a fatherly role to the young Queen Victoria. In The last kingdomSchiller plays the wealthy nobleman Aethelhelm, who plans to bring his descendants to the medieval throne of Wessex.
