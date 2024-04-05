Marvel Fans Are Losing Their Minds After New Silver Surfer Actor Revealed





Featured Image Credit: Marvel Comics / 20th Century Studios Marvel fans are losing it after Silver Surfer actor is cast in upcoming Fantastic Four movie

It's official: Wonders Fantastic Four was an integral part of the story, as it was revealed that an actor had been cast to play the iconic Silver Surfer. Revealed by Deadline yesterday, Marvel fans are absolutely losing their minds at the casting. Even though everyone was pretty unanimous that the casting for the four main films in the film was incredible, this one was a little more controversial. 20th century workshops. Julia Garner was cast in the role, following her critically acclaimed role in Ozarkwhich earned her three Emmy Awards for lead actress in four years. Fans were split, with some excited that such a brilliant actor was starring in the role, while others were surprised that the studio cast a woman for what is traditionally a male character. While the Silver Surfer is originally Norrin Radd, a man, Deadline reports that Garner will play a version of the character Sharra-Bal, Norrin Radd's lover. The role of Norrin was previously played by Doug Jones in the 2005 film. Fantastic Four: The Silver Surfer. While some fans have reacted with dismay to the casting, the majority are more than happy to have Garner taking on the role. Shah Shahid posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he said: I loved Julia Garner in Inventing Anna. Choosing her as Silver Surfer in the MCU Fantastic Four is yet another incredible choice and furthers Marvel Studios' trend of hiring extremely talented talent and upstarts with incredible talent. It’s honestly inspired! Marvel Comics. Garner joins an incredibly talented existing cast for the film, with Pedro Pascal, Vannesa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach forming the titular group. A poster on Wandavision showrunner Matt Shakman is set to direct the film. Although there was an obvious misogynistic reaction to the idea of ​​a traditionally male character receiving female casting, some questioned the decision not to follow the original version of the character. Reddit. Commenting under r/marvelstudios news, a poster read: Decades of incredible Norrin Radd lore cast aside in favor of a single-issue character (like the Surfer, in particular). Interesting decision making. On the bright side, Julia Garner is an amazing actress… but I don't know. Another commented: Norrin Radd's version is much more well known and loved, for a franchise in need of some course correction you'd think they would avoid making high risk moves like this. At least they played it safe with the casting because Garners was very talented. While it may not be the safest solution, the fact that Marvel can still find actors as talented as Garner shows the potential of their potential. Fantastic Four. Topics: Film & Television, Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Celebrity, News, Twitter, Reddit

