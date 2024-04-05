Entertainment
First video of Patrick Mahomes-Hollywood Brown workouts appears
Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' new offensive weapon and the new duo is already working hard to cultivate chemistry. As Kansas City heads toward a potential third straight Super Bowl, Brown and Mahomes have begun training in anticipation of the new year.
The duo released the first video of their offseason workouts and if that's any indication, Brown will fit right in with the Chiefs offense.
Take a look for yourself below.
Mahomes is known for his grueling workouts with his teammates at Texas and Brown wasted no time getting in on the action.
It's important that Mahomes and Brown develop a bond quickly, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Rashee Rice's ongoing legal cases.
A former 1,000-yard receiver and first-round NFL draft pick, Brown has the most success and best pedigree of any Chiefs receiver. He brings a unique and dynamic element of speed to the offense that has been missing since the days of Tyreek Hill and I anticipate a huge season from Hollywood as a result.
With Brown, Rice, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco backing up Mahomes, Kansas City should once again have one of the most dynamic and explosive offenses in the NFL.
This team is all in on a hat-trick and this video is just the latest proof of their unrivaled focus. As of now, the Chiefs have a +650 chance of winning the Super Bowl. By the time the season begins, I have a feeling those chances will prove to be underrated for the two-time defending champions.
