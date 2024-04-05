Hollywood Hardman Vinnie Jones Bursts Into Team Chat and He Has a Message

Three British players, Chelsea FC and the Samaritans want football fans to #TalkMoreThanFootball in moving campaign to tackle mental health

Two thirds of football fans admit to having mental health problems and 1 in 3 have never spoken about it.

Vinnie's latest starring role sees him opening up to Cole Palmer , Nicholas Jackson , Robert Sanchez & Alfie Gilchrist in team discussion

LONDON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To encourage football fans to 'talk more' to each other, Three UK enlisted the help of former footballer turned Hollywood badass, Vinnie Jones to deliver a rousing speech to fans across the country.

THE #TalkMoreThanFootball » launched today in collaboration with Chelsea FC and the Samaritans, Vinnie takes on the team talk to deliver a poignant message about mental health. The campaign video is being shown at Stamford Bridge Stadium during tonight's match against Manchester United, in front of more than 40,000 supporters.

Former footballer turned Hollywood hardman, Vinnie Jones gives a rousing team talk to Chelsea FC footballers for the launch of Three UK's Talk More Than Football campaign, in partnership with Samaritans, which aims to tackle mental health among football fans.



In the video, current Chelsea players Cole Palmer, Nicholas Jackson, Robert Sanchez And Alfie Gilchrist looks ready to get the 'hairdryer treatment' from the football legend. Instead, Vinnie candidly uses his own struggles to encourage them to reach out to others and “talk more.”

The content takes inspiration from a motivational team talk and urges football fans of all ages to prioritize conversations around wellbeing within their social and support networks.

Vinnie Jones said: “I grew up in a time where mental health wasn't even a thing, and yet it's something I struggled with without realizing it. Now I want to give men and women ways to talk about it. To those of us who love football: we need to use the connections we've made to talk about more than just football. If I can do it, then you can too.

The campaign follows new research of 2,000 UK football fans commissioned by Three UK, which found that more than two thirds (67%) of football fans have mental health problems, while one in three never told anyone about it. Additionally, only a tiny fraction (6%) of football fans admit to talking about their mental wellbeing with the people they watch or play sport with.

But the problem goes far beyond just spotting when someone is struggling: it also extends to taking the first steps or finding reasons to reach out. The study found that one in four fans (27%) said seeing famous people talking about mental health more regularly would help them do so too. A further two thirds (65%) would like to know how to approach the subject and 62% would like to be asked to talk about it more regularly. Today #TalkMoreThanFootball “team talk” serves as a poignant reminder to reach out to friends and loved ones and start that conversation.

Aislinn O'ConnorMarketing Director at Three UK & Ireland said: “Today's launch, in partnership with Chelsea FC and the Samaritans, is a team talk rallying the entire nation. Inspired by Vinnie, we want communities across the country and beyond use their shared passions, like football, to open up about mental health. We want them to talk about how they're feeling, to have the opportunity to reach out and use their networks to have meaningful conversations with each other. Whether it's picking up the phone, sending a message or sharing Vinnie's team chats, there's never been a better time to 'talk more than football'. »

James MurrayActing CEO of the Chelsea Foundation, said: “Passion and camaraderie are essential parts of football, whether as a professional player or as a supporter. But when it comes to emotional wellbeing, mental health has often seemed like a taboo subject in our sector. We are proud to work with Vinnie Jones, Three and Samaritans to help solve this problem through an inspiring and passionate team discussion. Everyone can help fight social stigma by watching and sharing our #TalkMoreThanFootball campaign. »

Sonya Trivedyexecutive director of external engagement at Samaritans, said: “The Samaritans respond to a call for help every 10 seconds, which amounts to more than 500 calls during a Chelsea match – and we know how important it can be for people to share what they feel when they are struggling. However, many of us find it difficult to open these conversations and this campaign is a great reminder that we all have the power to support others. We hope it will encourage fans of football and the rest of the public to record themselves and listen to how everyone is actually doing this could save lives.”

Three Brits, proud partners of Samaritans, the leading suicide prevention charity, are encouraging football fans to open up about their mental health through its sponsorship of Chelsea FC. #TalkMoreThanFootball campaign, Three and Samaritans are teaming up to offer free virtual and in-person listening sessions for football fans across the country to learn how to have more supportive conversations with their friends, colleagues and teammates. To learn more, visit [insert website]. In the meantime, whatever you're going through, the Samaritans are here to listen to you 24/7. Call 116 123 free of charge.

Three is encouraging football fans across the country to share Vinnie's 'team talks' on their social and support channels. To learn more about #TalkMoreThanFootball and to watch Vinnie's team talk in full, head over to Three's social media channels – @ThreeUK on Instagram, @ThreeUK on X, @ThreeUK on TikTok or Three United Kingdom on Youtube.

Research was carried out by 3Gem between the 19th – February 21, 2024 to 2,000 British football fans.

