Entertainment
Hollywood Hardman Vinnie Jones Bursts Into Team Chat and He Has a Message
- Three British players, Chelsea FC and the Samaritans want football fans to #TalkMoreThanFootball in moving campaign to tackle mental health
- Two thirds of football fans admit to having mental health problems and 1 in 3 have never spoken about it.
- Vinnie's latest starring role sees him opening up to Cole Palmer, Nicholas Jackson, Robert Sanchez & Alfie Gilchrist in team discussion
LONDON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To encourage football fans to 'talk more' to each other, Three UK enlisted the help of former footballer turned Hollywood badass, Vinnie Jones to deliver a rousing speech to fans across the country.
THE #TalkMoreThanFootball » launched today in collaboration with Chelsea FC and the Samaritans, Vinnie takes on the team talk to deliver a poignant message about mental health. The campaign video is being shown at Stamford Bridge Stadium during tonight's match against Manchester United, in front of more than 40,000 supporters.
In the video, current Chelsea players Cole Palmer, Nicholas Jackson, Robert Sanchez And Alfie Gilchrist looks ready to get the 'hairdryer treatment' from the football legend. Instead, Vinnie candidly uses his own struggles to encourage them to reach out to others and “talk more.”
The content takes inspiration from a motivational team talk and urges football fans of all ages to prioritize conversations around wellbeing within their social and support networks.
Vinnie Jones said: “I grew up in a time where mental health wasn't even a thing, and yet it's something I struggled with without realizing it. Now I want to give men and women ways to talk about it. To those of us who love football: we need to use the connections we've made to talk about more than just football. If I can do it, then you can too.
The campaign follows new research of 2,000 UK football fans commissioned by Three UK, which found that more than two thirds (67%) of football fans have mental health problems, while one in three never told anyone about it. Additionally, only a tiny fraction (6%) of football fans admit to talking about their mental wellbeing with the people they watch or play sport with.
But the problem goes far beyond just spotting when someone is struggling: it also extends to taking the first steps or finding reasons to reach out. The study found that one in four fans (27%) said seeing famous people talking about mental health more regularly would help them do so too. A further two thirds (65%) would like to know how to approach the subject and 62% would like to be asked to talk about it more regularly. Today #TalkMoreThanFootball “team talk” serves as a poignant reminder to reach out to friends and loved ones and start that conversation.
Aislinn O'ConnorMarketing Director at Three UK & Ireland said: “Today's launch, in partnership with Chelsea FC and the Samaritans, is a team talk rallying the entire nation. Inspired by Vinnie, we want communities across the country and beyond use their shared passions, like football, to open up about mental health. We want them to talk about how they're feeling, to have the opportunity to reach out and use their networks to have meaningful conversations with each other. Whether it's picking up the phone, sending a message or sharing Vinnie's team chats, there's never been a better time to 'talk more than football'. »
James MurrayActing CEO of the Chelsea Foundation, said: “Passion and camaraderie are essential parts of football, whether as a professional player or as a supporter. But when it comes to emotional wellbeing, mental health has often seemed like a taboo subject in our sector. We are proud to work with Vinnie Jones, Three and Samaritans to help solve this problem through an inspiring and passionate team discussion. Everyone can help fight social stigma by watching and sharing our #TalkMoreThanFootball campaign. »
Sonya Trivedyexecutive director of external engagement at Samaritans, said: “The Samaritans respond to a call for help every 10 seconds, which amounts to more than 500 calls during a Chelsea match – and we know how important it can be for people to share what they feel when they are struggling. However, many of us find it difficult to open these conversations and this campaign is a great reminder that we all have the power to support others. We hope it will encourage fans of football and the rest of the public to record themselves and listen to how everyone is actually doing this could save lives.”
Three Brits, proud partners of Samaritans, the leading suicide prevention charity, are encouraging football fans to open up about their mental health through its sponsorship of Chelsea FC. #TalkMoreThanFootball campaign, Three and Samaritans are teaming up to offer free virtual and in-person listening sessions for football fans across the country to learn how to have more supportive conversations with their friends, colleagues and teammates. To learn more, visit [insert website]. In the meantime, whatever you're going through, the Samaritans are here to listen to you 24/7. Call 116 123 free of charge.
Three is encouraging football fans across the country to share Vinnie's 'team talks' on their social and support channels. To learn more about #TalkMoreThanFootball and to watch Vinnie's team talk in full, head over to Three's social media channels – @ThreeUK on Instagram, @ThreeUK on X, @ThreeUK on TikTok or Three United Kingdom on Youtube.
Notes to editors
Research was carried out by 3Gem between the 19th – February 21, 2024 to 2,000 British football fans.
About three
Three launched in 2003 as the UK's first 3G-only network. Today Three is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things and things to things and has 10.3 million customers.
Our network now covers 99% of the UK population and we carry 29% of the UK's mobile data traffic.
Three launched 5G in August 2019and was recognized by Ookla as having the fastest 5G network in the UK.
Three UK is a proud partner of Samaritans, where it will use the strength of its network and technology to connect 1 million people with emotional support.
Top Three Wholesale Partners at the Mobile Industry Awards and Host Operator of the Year at MVNO World Congress.
Three UK is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries. We employ more than 4,800 people across our offices in Reading and Glasgow and our 297 retail stores.
Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaD17OGYtTE
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379546/Three_UK_Talk_More_Than_Football.jpg
SOURCE Three United Kingdom
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollywood-hardman-vinnie-jones-bursts-in-on-team-talk-and-hes-got-a-message-302108524.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Hardman Vinnie Jones Bursts Into Team Chat and He Has a Message
- Dakota Fanning Looks Delicate in White Dress at Ripley's Premiere
- Taiwan earthquake causes estimated $62 million in damage and disruption to TSMC – UV equipment reported safe and sound: report
- Death of Adrian Schiller: “The Last Kingdom” actor was 60
- Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema discusses the NFL Quarterback – ESPN 98.1 FM
- Jokowi's thrilling moment searching for Takjil during “Ngabuburit” in Jambi
- First video of Patrick Mahomes-Hollywood Brown workouts appears
- EBCI models parade in indigenous fashion at city fashion show
- AMERICAN STOCKS-Wall Street falls, investors digest the latest official comments from the Fed
- Insurance broker Price Forbes has been confirmed as the latest official partner of Essex Crickets on a three-year deal.
- Marvel Fans Are Losing Their Minds After New Silver Surfer Actor Revealed
- Xi sends greetings to Malta's new president