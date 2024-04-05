India's JNU is the target of Bollywood cinema and chauvinistic nationalism





An upcoming Bollywood film, believed to be based on a leading Indian university, has been criticized as the latest piece of Hindu nationalist propaganda against dissidents, after a recent student election cemented opposition to the ruling party over the campus. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), long known for its active student politics and liberal orientation, has become a focal point in the right-wing nationalists' struggle for control of Indian institutions, with the university seen as an ideological antipode by the current regime, according to Ajay Gudavarthy, associate professor at the Center for Policy Studies at JNU. Weeks before the country went to the polls in the world's largest democratic elections, Delhi University held its own elections for the first time since 2019. Left-wing candidates won all the seats, a Dalit student obtaining the role of president of the student union. But the new student leaders, elected at the end of March, have already clashed with university bosses, accusing the administration of excluding them from an academic council meeting on student issues, in what it called a dictatorial move. Tensions between student representatives and university administrators have persisted since 2016, when protests led to the arrest of the student body president at the time. The resulting chilling effect and distancing on the part of university leaders seems to breed unnecessary antagonism to a large extent, said Rajarshi Dasgupta, assistant professor at JNU's Center for Policy Studies. The university did not respond to requests for comment. This animosity cuts both ways. Write in the Indian Expressnew student president and doctoral student Dhananjay called at the end to the politically motivated recruitment of university professors, which he said was part of a larger project of saffronization of higher education, a term used to describe growing Hindu nationalist influence. Attacks on liberal universities also manifest themselves in popular culture, according to Professor Dasgupta, as evidenced by the release of a Bollywood film called Jahangir National University was postponed although it was originally planned to be released in April. With the tagline Can a teaching university break the nation?, the film is expected to criticize the real leftist culture of JNU, like History of Kerala, a 2023 Bollywood film promoted by some BJP politicians that depicts the downfall of a group of Hindu women converts to Islam. It is unclear why the release was postponed, but the film's trailer was criticized by some Indian social media and press. The film on JNU is part of a series of chauvinistic nationalist films that have been produced in recent years, Prof Dasgupta said. These films have found a niche market in peddling conspiracy theories about terrorists and the nation's internal enemies.He added that these measures were aimed at spaces like JNU that appear to challenge the ruling party's narrative of triumph and its specific vision of nationalism. For its defenders, JNU, a public university, is also seen as a victim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged sidelining of public education in favor of private universities. India's ruling party wants to undermine public education in general and encourage private universities in its place, Professor Gudavarthy said. It is this imperative to privatize higher education in India that fuels the hypernationalist discourse, which amounts to more propaganda than a real battle of ideas. Dhananjay also pledged to defend publicly funded education, writing that students could face skyrocketing tuition fees as universities are granted increasing autonomy, while the creation of Foreign and private universities are also encouraged by Indian leaders. PrIvatization will not take off, Prof Dasgupta argued, unless public universities lose their reputation as premier institutions, prompting the BJP government and its supporters to vilify the university. [email protected]

