Hollywood actors who speak candidly about their faith – Movieguide

Published: April 4, 2024

Hollywood actors who speak candidly about their faith

By Movieguide contributor

Mainstream Hollywood is not synonymous with the Christian faith, but several A-list actors are using their platforms to glorify the Lord.

These men speak openly about their faith to the press and on social networks. Many star exclusively in religious films and are leading the charge to bring change to Hollywood. From Chris Pratt sharing the gospel during his MTV Our Generation Award acceptance speech to Kirk Cameron defending family values, these actors are speaking candidly about their faith.

Alan Ritchson

Best known for his portrayal of Jack Reacher in the action series REACHER, Alan Ritchson is a star who doesn't shy away from discussing his faith. The actor is so dedicated to his walk with the Lord that he started a YouTube channel, InstaChurch, where he discusses scriptures with his fans. He also speaks out on the need for religious entertainment in Hollywood and is a committed husband and father.

Ritchson spoke with The Christian Post about his motivation for acting during a press tour for the film ORDINARY ANGELS. He hopes to showcase the resilience of the human spirit and show that true peace comes from a relationship with God.

“This Sermon on the Mount, this way of living the Beatitudes, is not foreign to me and it requires a lot of work, which is why I cling to it,” he says. said. “The times when I have had the most problems are when I am alone, a slave to my own ambition. Realizing there's really nothing at the top while you're busy building your own empire, I don't belong in that camp. I belong to God's side.

Chris Pratt

Many fans discovered Chris Pratt as the adorable Andy Dwyer on the sitcom PARKS AND RECREATION. He went on to star in hit action films like THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY and JURRASIC WORLD franchises. Despite rising to fame, Pratt is open about his faith, advocates for America's veterans, and doesn't back down from cancel culture.

The actor has been heavily criticized for his religious beliefs. Not to be discouraged by the haters, Pratt reflected on Scripture and the life of Jesus.

“It’s not new, you know? It’s like that, it’s nothing new,” Pratt said, adding about Jesus Christ: “Two thousand years ago, they hated him too. If I was in this world, they would love me like that, but as things stand, I chose to go out of this world. It’s John 15:18 to 20, he shared.

Mark Wahlberg

Former bad boy Mark Wahlberg may have played some questionable roles in the past in films like BOOGIE NIGHTS and the TED films, but he's now dedicated to creating meaningful content like FATHER STU. He is a devout Catholic who openly discusses his beliefs and faith with the media. The actor is also a devoted family man to his wife and children.

Wahlberg spoke about his decision to take on religious roles during a press tour for FATHER STU.

“I feel like this starts a new chapter for me in that now doing things like this real substance can help people,” Wahlberg said. Entertainment tonight.

“I really want to focus on creating more. I wouldn’t necessarily say just faith-based content, but things that will help people,” he added. “So I hope that this film opens a door not only for myself, but for many other people in Hollywood to create more meaningful content.”

Kevin Sorbo

Kevin Sorbo made his mark on the hit 90s series HERCULES, but found himself blacklisted by Hollywood for speaking openly about his faith. Not to be deterred, the actor launched his production studio, Sorbo Studios, to create faith-based content. He starred in several of Christina's films, including GOD'S NOT DEAD, FORGIVEN and many other films presenting a biblical worldview.

Sorbo sat down with Newsmax to discuss his experience getting canceled in Hollywood due to his religious beliefs and how it inspired him to create films that align with his faith.

“I’m going to continue to fight the good fight and make the films that I’m going to make,” he said. said. “I will make films that contain love, hope, laughter, redemption and faith. I want films that touch people and make them think. I also like wild movies, but I like to make the movies that I want to make.

Kirk Cameron

Who doesn't remember Kirk Cameron as heartthrob Mike Seaver on the popular sitcom GROWING PAINS? The actor not only grew up, but he openly professed his love for Jesus Christ and dedicated his career to creating faith-based content. From hits like FIREPROOF to family dramas like LIFEMARK, Cameron stands out as an actor fighting to make a difference in Hollywood.

Cameron is also a famous children's author of the book “The Fox, the Fair and the Scary Invention”, which he wrote to teach children that love conquers all.

Ironically, one of the lies the culture tells your children is that self-love should be their most important priority, a description from the bookbed. But how about teaching them the hard lesson about the higher, sacrificial love of Christ? In Kirk's new book, on the theme of loving your enemy, Stewart the giraffe dreams of beating Asher at the Hive Haven Fair. But when an unexpected accident ruins Stewart's chances, it's how Asher reacts that changes everything!

