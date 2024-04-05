Come watch a TV near you!

Some of the highlights from the broadcast to mark a very special Eurovision anniversary.

On Saturday April 6, we will be able to look back 50 years since that magical night in Brighton, when ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden and launched one of the most iconic musical careers the world has ever known.

This moment will not pass without us having ample opportunity to immerse ourselves in it once again. And with that, a selection of celebratory programs have been announced to remind us of this very special date for ABBA, for the Eurovision Song Contest and for pop music in general.

The sapphire jewel in the satin-stitched blue crown of all this dedicated programming is what has proven to be the largest ever collaboration between EBU Members for a documentary production to date. ABBA against all odds will be broadcast in more than 15 countries ahead of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in May.

To mark 50 years since the Swedish quartet won Eurovision in Brighton, a record number of EBU members have come together to collaborate on the production of a new feature-length documentary. ABBA against all oddscelebrating the legendary pop group's iconic rise to fame and cultural impact.

Directed by award-winning director James Rogan and produced by Dan Hall, the release of ABBA against all odds will mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA's historic victory with Waterlooand promises an unparalleled insight into the band's trajectory, with rare archival footage and exclusive interviews.

Developed by DR and SVT, the documentary production was also carried out by the BBC, ARD/WDR, France Télévisions, NTR, NRK, YLE, RUV, VRT, EER and Czech television.

ABBA against all odds had its premiere at CPH:DOX (Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival) in March. The documentary will be available for the first time on Saturday April 6 on the SVTPlay service of the Swedish channel SVT.

14 other broadcasters will then broadcast the feature film ahead of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest which will take place on May 11. The already known release dates are: Estonia (May 1), Finland (May 1), Denmark (May 4), the Netherlands (May 5) and Iceland (May 10). Further transmission dates will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The BBC is also marking this very special weekend.

On BBC Four, on Sunday April 7, the BBC will rebroadcast the 1974 competition for the first time ever, in honor of our accomplished winners. The Brighton Dome Grand Final will be broadcast from 8:10 p.m. local time, lasting just 1 hour and 48 minutes. if, as a more recent convert to the Eurovision Song Contest, you can believe that such a thing was possible!

The broadcast will be preceded by a 10-minute introduction to the event given by none other than one of the presenters of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, Hannah Waddingham!

The Brighton 1974 host broadcaster also has another celebration up his sleeve. To mark its 50th anniversary on Saturday April 6, BBC Two is offering a whole evening of programs dedicated to Eurovision winners ABBA.

The star attraction of the evening will be the brand new BBC documentary, When Abba came to Britain. The feature film looks back at the time Agnetha, Anni-Frid, Benny and Bjrn spent in the UK from 1974 to 1982 and examines their groundbreaking legacy, from the Eurovision Song Contest to ABBA Travel.

Also on the program that evening is ABBA on the BBC, More ABBA on the BBC, The joy of ABBA And ABBA in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the channel behind that iconic 1974 victory, Swedish broadcaster SVT, is hosting its own celebration on Saturday April 6.

In fest fr ABBA will be released at 8:00 p.m. CEST and will be a two-hour tribute to the music of Sweden's greatest musical export of all time. Filmed the night before at Cirkus in Stockholm, many of the biggest names in the Swedish music industry will come together to perform versions of ABBA's biggest hits.

The lineup will include Molly Sandn, Oscar Zia, Seinabo Sey, Maja Ivarsson, Albin Lee Meldau, Christer Sjgren, The Soundtrack Of Our Lives, Mapei and many more.

And finally, even the place that saw it all happen that night 50 years ago isn't letting the occasion pass without a big celebration. On Saturday, April 6, the Brighton Dome will open its doors and invite many fans to party like they're 19…well, 74.

Even if the event is not broadcast, the public present live will be able to attend Waterloo is replayed on the same stage and on the same date, 50 years later. Songbooks from ABBA and the Eurovision Song Contest will be covered by the Brighton Gay Men's Chorus.

The event will be hosted by Eurovision winner Charlotte Perrelli (Sweden 1999), with guest performances by even other Eurovision winners; Mns Zelmerlw (Sweden 2015), Katrina (UK 1997), Linda Martin (Ireland 1992) and Emmelie de Forest (Denmark 2013). Britain's Eurovision queen Nicki French, who represented the country in 2000, will also be there to add even more sparkle.

