Entertainment
Why are Australian music festivals failing?
RYAN LIMB, VIBESTOWN PRODUCTIONS: We grew up in Falls since we were 17 years old. We really loved it.
It was such a huge thing when a friend of ours who was in a band was on the main stage or one of the up and coming stages. Like it was huge.
Yeah, it's sad to see it there, a little dilapidated.
WILL MURRAY, REPORTER: The sudden cancellations of Falls Festival, Groovin the Moo and now Splendor in the Grass are just the biggest names in what has been a terrible time for the festival industry.
MITCH WILSON, AUSTRALIAN FESTIVAL ASSOCIATION: We've tracked 32 festivals that have been canceled in recent times. I have seen reports of as many as 40 events that were either canceled or announced as their final edition.
WILL MURRAY: This is just the latest chapter in a decade littered with the passing of major cultural icons, including Big Day Out in 2014, Soundwave in 2015 and Stereosonic in 2016.
OLIVIA BARTLEY, OLYMPIA: The feeling in the music community right now is not very optimistic, it's rather sad. It's like grief.
MITCH WILSON: There's no doubt that the entire festival industry is in trouble right now. Increased costs, changes in ticket purchasing behavior, ticket sales not being at the level they were hoping for.
WILL MURRAY: Splendor organizers Secret Sounds blamed the cancellation on unexpected events but had no further comment.
It's safe to assume that two years of canceled editions during the pandemic and the brand damage caused by the rain-affected 2022 festival haven't helped.
FESTIVAL PARTICIPANTS: Thank goodness, yes. We want to go home and have a shower and a bed.
WILL MURRAY: Plus, everything needed to put on a festival is now much more expensive.
RYAN LIMB: Over the last 12 months in particular, but yes, the last 24, but the last 12 months, we've seen a 35% increase in our overall costs. Much of this increase actually comes from artists.
The staff is also pretty astronomical. We find that another major cost is insurance, which seems to be constantly increasing.
WILL MURRAY: Ryan Limb is part of the team behind Party in the Paddock, a three-day festival that took place in northern Tasmania in February.
RYAN LIMB: We increased our tickets by about $20 on average this year, which is a slight increase.
We just have to try to cover it as best we can. Keep costs down as much as possible and hope people will buy drinks and merchandise at the event, but we've definitely seen a slowdown there too.
WILL MURRAY: Rising costs mean that advance ticket sales are integral to the success of an event.
For festival organizer Adam Metwally, that meant monitoring ticket sales, while keeping an eye on the release.
ADAM METWALLY, COASTAL JAM ORGANIZER: It just didn't seem like it was going to get to the point where it needed to, and there's been a cancellation now, loss of X amount; don't cancel, run the show, potentially lose X times 4.
WILL MURRAY: His Coastal Jam event on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula was one of several lesser-known events that didn't take place this year.
ADAM METWALLY: I have personally lost a lot of money over the last 18 months and my goal was and still is to make sure everyone recovers as best as possible without going under as a business owner.
WILL MURRAY: Olivia Bartley, better known by her stage name Olympia, says that for an artist, there's nothing like a festival.
OLIVIA BARTLEY: Not only the energy that you get from an audience, but it's your one opportunity to really break through to an audience that probably wouldn't have encountered you otherwise.
WILL MURRAY: But like so many others, she saw young people turning away from live music.
OLIVIA BARTLEY: For two years, all the students coming out of high school who could go to theaters couldn't go.
I worry about the arrival of artists. It's so hard to reach new fans.
WILL MURRAY: Many within the industry say the only way to avoid further collapses or cancellations is for governments to intervene.
RYAN LIMB: We have local councils giving us more money than the state government currently does, which is quite shocking.
There are hundreds and hundreds of vendors, suppliers, entrepreneurs and artists, if not thousands, who rely on a music festival.
WILL MURRAY: But Adam Metwally believes government support, particularly during the pandemic, is partly to blame for the current situation.
ADAM METWALLY: All the government's push for live music and events resulted in a false economy which then gave rise to more confidence in the promoters and the people involved to do more and go bigger and everything that sort of thing, and has also resulted in the minimum amount of international talent being available to be offered to a point where it's not feasible for most people.
WILL MURRAY: He says that money allowed huge international companies like Live Nation, which is the majority owner of Secret Sounds, to massively outspend small promoters, put on many events and make their tickets less expensive. expensive than they would have been otherwise.
ADAM METWALLY: It's a bit rigged against the small promoter these days. Unless you can come up with a concept that's so good and unique, and you have a huge gap in your ability to deliver it, that no one else can copy, and then you have a big community that no one 'other cannot exploit. In.
WILL MURRAY: A lot of people think there's too much going on and it's all part of a market correction, but they don't all agree on what to do next.
MITCH WILSON: Are we willing to just sit back and let market conditions determine whether we lose some of our favorite cultural events?
OLIVIA BARTLEY: It's so hard to get people to care about this, because it's kind of the unknown, or the known unknown. We are going to lose a generation of artists that you would never know we would have met.
