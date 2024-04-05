Entertainment
Taste of Vail Seminar Gives a New Perspective on Island Wines
On a tropical vacation, sipping wine doesn't really cross my mind. Fruity drinks, rum concoctions, or a salty margarita are pretty much the norm, but the Island Wines seminar at Taste of Vail changed those misconceptions for me.
Led by writer and wine critic Alder Yarrow of JancisRobinson.com And Vinographie.com, the Island Wine Seminar featured six wines from islands in Greece, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy. The educational lecture covered much more than wine, it touched on geography, history, geopolitical events of the time and transported you to a different state of mind.
Wine #1
- Estate: 2022 Domaine Sigalas
- Vintage: 2022
- Grape variety: Assyrtiko
- Region: Santorini, Greece
Yarrow explained how volcanic activity has affected the island of Santorini and how wine grapes can grow there. The viticulture is quite unique because the Santorini vines are planted very close to the ground because of the winds and they take the vines and basically wrap them in a kouloura, or some sort of basket, to protect them. The vines take root hundreds of meters deep in soil of ash and pumice. The wine we tried is made from the Assyrtiko grape, the region's most popular grape, and the result was a fresh, lively, saline, almost salty flavor that Yarrow says pairs very well with seafood.
Wine #2
- Winery: Envinate
- Vintage: 2022
- Name: “Palo Blanco”
- Grape variety: Listan Blanco
- Region: Canary Islands, Spain
Yarrow explained how the Canary Islands were one of the last stops for early explorers before heading to the Spice Islands and circumnavigating the world. Here, the vines are “braided” and become massive after 50, 100 or 150 years. Listan Blanco is the grape used in the wine we tried. The most distinct thing for most of the seminar attendees was the smell of this wine. “I like the smell of this wine because it smells like a volcano,” Yarrow said. Another seminar participant agreed. “I’m from Scandinavia and in the 1970s I went to the Canary Islands and it tastes like the beach, I feel like I’m back on that beach!”
Wine #3
- Winery: Azores Wine Company
- Vintage: 2021
- Name: “o Original”
- Grape variety: Verdelho
- Region: Azores, Portugal
The Azores were colonized in 1497 and it was another final stop before explorers crossed the Atlantic. As in Santorini, the island's volcanic activity and wind affect the growth of grapes. The wine we tried was made from the Verdelho grape variety, not to be confused with Verdejo, which is a completely different Spanish grape variety. Yarrow said these grapes are literally washed away by crashing ocean waves. Yarrow also mentioned that the wines from this region were actually quite famous; 180 years ago, the wines were purchased by the tsars of Russia and the Vatican.
Wine #4
- Wine estate: Domaine de Marquiliani
- Vintage: 2021
- Name: “Le Ros de Paulina”
- Grape variety: Ros Blend
- Region: Corsica, France
Unlike wines grown in volcanic regions, Corsica has immense granite mountains. The wine we tried was a rosé and Yarrow said every Corsican rosé he had tried was fantastic. Our pour was very light in color due to less time spent on the grape skins. There was a bit of a briny quality, but it was also very floral.
Wine #5
- Winery: Monteleone
- Vintage: 2021
- Name: “Rumex”
- Grape variety: Nerello Mascalese, Etna Rosso
- Region: Sicily, Italy
“Etna is one of the largest and most active volcanoes in the world, which means growing grapes there is basically insane,” Yarrow said of Sicily. This was the first red wine we tried and it was very smooth. “When I taste an Etna Rosso wine, it tastes like it was filtered through stone powder,” Yarrow said. To counter this there were fruity and floral qualities and lively acidity. Despite the challenges of growing wine, Yarrow said Etna is currently one of Italy's most dynamic wine regions.
Wine #6
- Winery: AgriPunica
- Vintage: 2019
- Name: “Inside”
- Grape variety: Carignan Blend, Isola dei Nuraghi
- Region: Sardinia, Italy
Sardinia has a lot of granite, limestone and mainly grows French grape varieties. “Sardinia's vineyards have the advantage of benefiting from the influence of the ocean, but also from this mountainous context and very stony soils to produce a wine that is deeper, richer and more suitable for aging,” said Yarrow . The red wine we had was a blend of Carignan and was very sweet and tasted the least of the other wines on the island, in my opinion.
This seminar was a very eye-opening experience. It was very interesting to learn how grapes grow in, frankly, very difficult conditions. I know that after discovering the island's wines, I will definitely order local wine the next time I'm at the beach.
